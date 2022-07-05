Ari Fleischer on Biden's tweet to gas companies: 'Who does he think he is?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tore into President Biden on Tuesday on "Hannity" for posting a tweet telling "companies running gas stations" to lower their prices.

ARI FLEISCHER: My favorite part of that feat is the end when he said just do it now. Who does he think he’s talking to? And he does he think he is? This is a free economy. The economy responds to market impulses. It should never respond to the president's tweet. Most of those gas stations, a lot of them are immigrants. A lot of them are first-generation Americans who are hustling and bustling and trying to make a living in the U.S.

They don’t have massive profit margins, they are trying to work on a local level. God bless them, that is part of the spirit of America. Liberals and progressives have never understood that individual initiative, that individual innovator. That get up early, go to bed late, work all day, it's immigrants often who make America work.

