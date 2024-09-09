'Anybody could have gotten in:' Pelosi insists Harris won Democratic nomination in an 'open process'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed on Monday's episode of "The View" that there was an "open" process and anybody could have been the Democratic nominee after President Biden dropped out of the race.

Pelosi was among the Democrats who was instrumental in the effort to force Biden to step down following his disastrous debate in June, something that appears to have caused a rift between her and the president.

"There is a perception among some that there's a lot of hurt feelings, because you played an outsized role in him stepping down, which was a very selfless, but a very hard thing for him to do," co-host and Harris supporter Ana Navarro said. "I’ve heard that Jill Biden and her team, that there's people close to the Biden team that are upset at you. Have you spoken to him, and how do you respond to that?"

"No," Pelosi answered. "My point was we need a better campaign, as I said, a decision to win. I didn't see us on a path to victory. So, it wasn't about him not running. It's just, if this is the case, we have to run in a different way. The president made his decision: patriotic, selfless, the most consequential president of modern times. This has been a great President of the United States."

Critics have said the Democrats subverted democracy by essentially coronating Harris without letting its voters decide who the new presidential candidate should be. Navarro spoke about this process as well.

"Initially though, you wanted an open process," the co-host said to Pelosi. "You didn’t endorse Kamala. You wanted an open process, despite knowing her very well from San Francisco. Do you think now, when you look back on it, that was a mistake?

"It was an open [process]," Pelosi insisted. "Anybody could have gotten in. She got in, and she won, and a President of the United States had endorsed her who was very respected. So that meant a lot, but people don’t understand, other people could have gotten in. She just locked it up. Politically astute, as I said to you before."

"I was one of the earlier endorsers of any of the leaders, right? Within 24 hours," she said.