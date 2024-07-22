Barstool’s Portnoy rips Dems for saying ‘democracy’ saved by Harris, when elite ‘handpicked’ her without vote

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy condemned Democrats, arguing they have "hijacked" the very democracy they claimed to defend.

President Biden announced in an open letter on the X platform this Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 race, declaring he will endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to top the ticket. Biden had faced waves of defections from Democratic lawmakers who implored him to withdraw from the presidential race after his widely criticized performance in the presidential debate.

Portnoy has slammed the Democratic Party and American liberals repeatedly since the announcement, arguing that they were hiding Biden’s age-related issues and merely trying to "hijack" democracy. On Monday afternoon, Portnoy spoke directly about his issue with Democrats backing Kamala Harris as the new candidate.

"I feel like I'm taking crazy pills when the left keep calling Trump a threat to Democracy when the Dems didn't let their own party vote for their candidate," he wrote in a post on X. "It's insane!!!!"

Portnoy slammed Harris for being the Democratic Party’s presumptive replacement nominee when she did not appear a viable competitor for the nomination in 2020.

"She was so disliked and such a bad candidate, she didn’t make it through the first f---ing primary, and I guess she’s never gonna have to get a real vote, because she’s been handpicked on purpose by the people who have been running Joe for the last 2-3 years, and now they’re gonna try to run her and trot her out," he said.

But beyond this incident itself, Portnoy said that rhetoric from liberal celebrities like actor Rob Reiner "set me off." Portnoy argued that, "Democrats and the left, the way they s--t on our face and tell us it’s 80 and sunny, is so infuriating."

"Kamala Harris will be the 47th President of the United States," Reiner wrote Monday morning. "Democracy will survive."

Portnoy argued that it is hypocritical to share such rhetoric about saving democracy when a replacement candidate appears to have been chosen without a democratic vote.

"Just admit you hijacked democracy, just admit you don’t care if f---ing Mussolini or a head of lettuce is running against Trump, you hate him so much, you’re willing to trample on democracy, steal the vote from the American public, the most supposedly important right an American has, the right to vote, you have stolen from the Democratic Party," Portnoy said.

"You have said ‘You don’t get to choose who runs the president, we do,’" Portnoy continued. "A group of elite small people are gonna handpick and shove down your throat who you vote for, just admit that."

Portnoy said that while it would be one thing for the powers that be to admit they are using undemocratic means, the hypocrisy of them and their supporters pretending this is democracy in action is infuriating.

"But this ‘democracy is saved’ and ‘America is saved’… It’s the lowest point for democracy in my lifetime. Just say you hate f-----g hate Trump so much youre willing to do whatever it takes to beat Trump, and it doesn’t matter what rights you steal, stomp on, or whatever," he added "It’s like we’re a third-world country now, the way this thing is being run."

Portnoy concluded his video by saying that many critics have told him to stay away from political commentary and stop such rhetoric, but he argued that none of them have actually proven his claims wrong.

"If one person can explain how anything I’ve said is wrong, I’ll f-----g buy you a f-----g boat and be your captain," he said.