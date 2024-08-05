Pelosi demurs on if 'everything is OK' between her and Biden: 'You'd have to ask him'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Monday that she is unsure about her standing with President Biden.

Biden made history when he declared last month he would be dropping out of the 2024 race, endorsing Vice President Harris for the top of the Democratic ticket. This came after weeks of defections from Democratic lawmakers who implored him to withdraw from the presidential race after his widely criticized performance in the presidential debate, with some reporting that Pelosi had coordinated the effort to force Biden to step down.

CNN host Dana Bash noted that Pelosi has claimed so far that she "did not put anybody up to pressuring him to step aside." Nonetheless, the host observed that the lawmakers who "came out 1-2-3, are some of the lawmakers who are closest to you: Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin, Zoe Lofgren," with similarly respectful requests for Biden to step aside.

"I‘ve had people say to me, and I, just as a longtime observer of you, thought, ‘Oh, wow, those are all Pelosi allies,’" she said and asked, "You had nothing to do with that?"

Pelosi appeared to take offense as she defended herself, arguing she has "hundreds of allies in the Congress of the United States," with Bash standing firm that those were among Pelosi’s closest allies.

"It‘s almost insulting to them because they’re formidable figures in the Congress of the United States," Pelosi argued. "They make their own judgment and their own statement."

"Have you spoken to President Biden since he dropped out?" Bash asked.

"No," Pelosi replied. "No, I have not."

"Do you hope to?" Bash asked. When Pelosi answered she indeed does, the host asked further, "Is everything OK with your relationship?"

"You’d have to ask him," Pelosi answered. "But I hope so."

Pelosi went on to praise the president, "I love Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years," she said. "I think he has made one of the biggest contributions to our country in the shortest period of time of any president you can name."

Pelosi fired off a list of Biden’s major legislative achievements and observed, "This is in a two-year period of time, this is a remarkable agenda. He‘s been a great president with a vision for our country based on values and knowledge and judgment and a heart full of love for the American people."

Pelosi praised Biden on CBS on Sunday as "such a consequential president of the United States, a Mount Rushmore kind of president of the United States."

She also emphasized that she wasn’t part of any pressure to get Biden to leave the race.

"No, I wasn’t the leader of any pressure [campaign]," Pelosi told CBS. "Let me say things that I didn’t do: I didn’t call one person. I did not call one person. I could always say to him, ‘I never called anybody.'"