Anti-Trump CNN commentator rips 'profoundly stupid' Democrats over DC crime response

A CNN commentator and frequent critic of President Donald Trump ripped Democrats over their response to his federalization of D.C.’s police force in order to combat crime.

"I think a few things can be true," CNN commentator S.E. Cupp said Tuesday during "CNN NewsNight With Abby Phillip."

"One is that I think he’s using this issue to distract from some other things," Cupp said, appearing to refer to Trump’s Monday announcement that he would be taking control of D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, and deploying 800 National Guard troops to the nation's capital.

"That doesn’t mean it’s a bad political strategy," Cupp said. "I think it’s a very good one. And the numbers can be what they are. But also people don’t feel that way. And when it comes to two things, crime and the economy, feelings don’t really care about your facts."

She then critcized Democrats for their response to Trump’s crackdown on crime.

"And I can’t tell you how profoundly stupid it is for Democrats to get up with their facts and their figures and their charts and their graphs and say, ‘Look, you’re safe. Can't you read this chart, idiots? Why are you complaining? I'm showing you right here how safe you are. So shut up and move along,’" Cupp said.

Many Democrats have been dismissive of Trump’s push to crack down on crime in D.C., and have argued that crime in the nation's capital city is at a 30-year low.

She also said that Democrats don’t have the best track record for telling the truth.

"I don’t have to tell you how profoundly stupid that is, because voters told you how profoundly stupid that was in 2024 , when Democrats said, ‘See these economic numbers? The economy is great. What are you complaining about? See these crime numbers? Crime’s down. You’re safe. See these immigration numbers? Obama deported way more. There’s no migrant crisis,’" Cupp said.

She added, "I can’t tell you enough that politics is perception. And the numbers can be right, but you never tell voters they’re wrong about how they feel."

