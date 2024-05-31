Anti-Trump attorney yells at CNN contributor in fierce argument over Trump conviction: 'You're lying!'

Anti-Trump attorney George Conway called CNN contributor Scott Jennings a "liar" in a heated debate Friday over former President Trump's unprecedented conviction in New York.

Conway was infuriated as Jennings argued that Trump's conviction has united the GOP and will "backfire" on the Democrats.

"Scott's lying and that's the problem with the Republican Party. It's continually addicted to lies. It's a lie," Conway told Jennings as his voice rose.

"Wait a minute, what am I lying about?" Jennings asked.

TRUMP GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN NEW YORK CRIMINAL TRIAL

"You're lying!" Conway yelled back. "You're lying, Scott. You're lying about the law! You're lying about what the jury was charged to find. They don't have an underlying crime. They had to find the intent to cover up an underlying crime."

"What was the crime?" Jennings asked.

Conway also called out CNN for employing Jennings as a contributor.

"This is the problem with the Republican Party is that they are suffused with lies," he said. "I don't know why this network is paying Scott to say those lies."

The comment prompted CNN host Kasie Hunt to jump in.

"Whoa, whoa, OK, let's not go there George," Hunt told Conway. "Scott is our colleague and we are going to treat him respectfully as such."

"This is ridiculous," Conway said.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN WARNS BIDEN TO 'BUCKLE UP' AFTER HE'S RELEASED FROM 'FREEZING' COURT TO HIT CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Jennings argued that Trump's trial appeared politically motivated.

"The mood of the party reminds me a little bit about the Kavanaugh period," he said. "You go back to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings [in] 2018. I remember that period being, the MAGA people were mad, the non-MAGA, the anti-Trump, the pro-Trump, every wing of the party was vibratingly angry about what was being done to Kavanaugh."

"I feel and sense that the same thing is happening today which is why I think you're probably going to see this backfire politically on the Democrats and they're going to regret it," Jennings said, as Conway muttered to himself in a low voice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jurors found the former president guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree on Thursday, which stemmed from a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump is now the first presumptive major party nominee and former U.S. president to ever be convicted of a crime.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.