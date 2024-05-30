Jury in NY v. Trump trial to resume deliberations in Manhattan

Supporters rally around Trump outside NYC courthouse: Biden 'ain't for' Black America

Trump supporters, who gathered outside the New York City courtroom on Wednesday where the former president is facing criminal charges, rallied in support of him and sounded off on the "judicial lynching" they say he is facing with the trial.

"I love Trump and I love what he did for me and my people, Black people, he really helped us out," a Black New Yorker wearing a Trump hat told Fox News Digital. "What they doing right now is really ridiculous, these court cases and everything that they doing towards him…they trying to stop the momentum from winning the election."

"It ain't happening man, we f--- with Trump, Black people we really with Trump."

The man went on to dismiss the idea that the Biden administration is defending "Black America."

"Biden ain't for no Black America," the man continued. "I lost everything since Biden been in, I had a whole limousine business, I had a whole car business selling cars, buying and selling cars, that all went down the drain when Biden got in. I had to go now sleep in the God d--- car. I don't get a free hotel like immigrants get."

"We gotta get them outta there," the man, who identified himself as being from New York, said about politicians who say there is "no place for Trump in New York."

"They don't do nothing for us, AOC don't do nothing for us," he added.

"This is a judicial lynching, he did nothing wrong," a white man wearing a "Gays for Trump" shirt told Fox News Digital on Wednesday afternoon. "He will be found innocent, even if he isn't and he's railroaded by the Democratic Marxist party, I will vote for him regardless of the outcome."