Jury in NY v. Trump trial to resume deliberations in Manhattan
Jury deliberations continue Thursday in former President Trump's New York criminal trial, with the discussions entering their second day. Trump is still required to attend the trial despite the lack of proceedings. Judge Juan Merchan instructed jurors not to research or discuss the case overnight.
The jury began deliberations in former President Trump's New York criminal trial just before noon on Wednesday after a long day in court on Tuesday, when they heard closing arguments from the defense team and a lengthy one from the District Attorney's Office.
Jurors could deliver a verdict as soon as Wednesday afternoon, or it could take several days of deliberation before a consensus is reached among the New Yorkers deciding on the case.
Trump addressed the media Wednesday, vowing that he will win the 2024 race for the White House, while slamming the case as one "Mother Teresa could not beat."
Trump supporters, who gathered outside the New York City courtroom on Wednesday where the former president is facing criminal charges, rallied in support of him and sounded off on the "judicial lynching" they say he is facing with the trial.
"I love Trump and I love what he did for me and my people, Black people, he really helped us out," a Black New Yorker wearing a Trump hat told Fox News Digital. "What they doing right now is really ridiculous, these court cases and everything that they doing towards him…they trying to stop the momentum from winning the election."
"It ain't happening man, we f--- with Trump, Black people we really with Trump."
The man went on to dismiss the idea that the Biden administration is defending "Black America."
"Biden ain't for no Black America," the man continued. "I lost everything since Biden been in, I had a whole limousine business, I had a whole car business selling cars, buying and selling cars, that all went down the drain when Biden got in. I had to go now sleep in the God d--- car. I don't get a free hotel like immigrants get."
"We gotta get them outta there," the man, who identified himself as being from New York, said about politicians who say there is "no place for Trump in New York."
"They don't do nothing for us, AOC don't do nothing for us," he added.
"This is a judicial lynching, he did nothing wrong," a white man wearing a "Gays for Trump" shirt told Fox News Digital on Wednesday afternoon. "He will be found innocent, even if he isn't and he's railroaded by the Democratic Marxist party, I will vote for him regardless of the outcome."
Joshua Steinglass is the leading prosecutor who delivered the extensive closing argument in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial. In his nearly 5-hour closing statements, Steinglass said Trump’s intent to defraud "could not be any clearer," arguing that it would have been far easier for him to pay Stormy Daniels directly.
Instead, the prosecutor said, he concocted an elaborate scheme and everything he and his cohorts did was "cloaked in lies."
"The name of the game was concealment and all roads lead inescapably to the man who benefited the most: the defendant, former President Donald Trump," Steinglass said.
A New York jury will continue deliberations for a second day Thursday in the historic and unprecedented criminal trial of former President Trump.
Judge Juan Merchan delivered jurors instructions to consider charges brought against the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee.
Merchan on Wednesday afternoon instructed the jury not to discuss or research the case.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Court resumes at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
During deliberations Wednesday, the jury sent two notes to the judge, including a request to hear his instructions again about how to consider evidence.
The jury also asked to hear testimony again from former American Media, Inc. CEO David Pecker and ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen.
Merchan said the court was still looking to locate the requested testimony. Merchan estimated it would take approximately 30 minutes to read back.
