Anti-CRT candidates win Dallas-area school elections, say former teachers 'in disbelief' over woke curriculum

Parents who ran campaigns against teaching critical race theory won Dallas-area school board elections, telling "Fox & Friends First" Monday that residents are rejecting politics in classrooms and "sexualization" of curriculum.

"We knocked on 9,000 doors. So you can imagine we had literally hundreds of conversation with parents, whether they just moved here or lived here for a long time were empty-nesters. My favorite were teachers who retired, they would look at us in disbelief," Carroll ISD school board trustee Andrew Yeager told "Fox & Friends First."

"And they would see what was happening in neighboring school districts. Please tell me, we don’t have our school here that we love with the tradition of excellence with or age-inappropriate material in our schools. It was the greatest concern. That is why I think Alex and myself had a huge win with 71% of the vote."

DALLAS-AREA CRITICAL RACE THEORY OPPONENTS WIN BIG IN SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION

The candidates were backed by conservative political action committees and won their races in the Fort Worth area suburban school board races.

"Every one of its candidates won, according to unofficial results early Sunday with all vote centers reporting. Candidates in the Carroll school district backed by Southlake Families PAC — founded by Tim O’Hare, the Republican nominee for Tarrant County judge — won big," Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board candidate Tammy Nakamura said any time an incumbent was on the ticket, residents "wanted to get rid of them."

"I think they wanted some new blood to get rid of the stuff in our schools," Nakamura told Todd Piro.

Carroll ISD school board candidate Alex Sexton said education needs to get back to the basics and "virtually every parent" wanted teachers to focus on the fundamentals.

"That is what we ran on. We have strong messaging and the community responded to it."