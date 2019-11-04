Andy Puzder: Even 'SNL' knows Warren's 'Medicare-for-all' plan would be 'devastating'

After “Saturday Night Live” mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s $52 trillion “Medicare-for-all" plan, former CEO of CKE Restaurants Andy Puzder said that the presidential hopeful has no understanding of how interrelated the economy is.

“Her plan is ridiculous, it’s a fantasy, it’s unachievable, you couldn’t pass it. If you did pass it, it would tank the economy, it’s absurd,” Puzder, the author of “Capitalist Comeback,” told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

There’s so much about this plan that would be so devastating for the American people and I think people are smart enough to know that. The 'Saturday Night Live' people certainly are.”

SNL MOCKS WARREN'S $52T 'MEDICARE-FOR-ALL': 'WHEN THE NUMBERS ARE THIS BIG THEY’RE JUST PRETEND!'

Asked why it took her so long to release her health care plan, "SNL" star Kate McKinnon – playing Warren – answered, “When Bernie [Sanders] was talking 'Medicare-for-all,' everybody was like, ‘Oh cool,’ and then they turned to me and said, ‘Fix it, Mom.’”

The fictional Warren added that her plan “compares favorably” to former Vice President Joe Biden’s “in that it exists.”

She then answered a question about estimates of how much her plan would cost.

“We’re talking trillions,” McKinnon answered. “When the numbers are this big they’re just pretend.”

ELIZABETH WARREN'S $52T MEDICARE PLAN WILL HIT MIDDLE CLASS, SAYS HEALTHCARE EXPERT: 'PEOPLE LIE, NUMBERS DON'T'

"Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy reported that independent estimates show that Warren’s plan could result in the loss of 2 million jobs in the private health care insurance industry.

“Destroying those 2 million jobs destroys a lot more than just those 2 million,” Puzder responded.

Warren has surged in polls recently as Biden has faded and she is in the lead in a new Iowa poll.

