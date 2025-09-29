JK Rowling slams Emma Watson after podcast remarks, says 'she’s ignorant of how ignorant she is’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling indicated on social media Monday that she won’t be reconciling with actress Emma Watson any time soon despite the actress’ recent remarks about their relationship.

In a lengthy X post, Rowling rebuked Watson for stating that she treasures Rowling but still opposes her criticism of the trans community.

"Adults can't expect to cosy up to an activist movement that regularly calls for a friend's assassination, then assert their right to the former friend's love, as though the friend was in fact their mother," Rowling wrote.

Rowling, who became close with Watson and other "Potter" co-stars while working on the franchise’s eight film adaptations, was responding to Watson’s recent interview on the "On Purpose" podcast, which aired earlier this month.

During the interview, Watson acknowledged the rift with Rowling over transgender issues but said she strives to maintain affection for the author despite their disagreements. Watson portrayed Potter's friend Hermione Granger in the hugely popular film series.

"It’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with," she said.

Watson distanced herself from Rowling’s views in 2020, writing on X, "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

Rowling was asked in 2024 if she thought her relationship with Watson and co-star Daniel Radcliffe, who played Potter, could be mended despite their disagreements. She responded that she didn’t think so and that the actors could "save their apologies."

Watson’s recent statements suggested she regretted the estrangement.

"I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo [Rowling], and the person that I had personal experiences with," she said.

Rowling, however, made clear Monday that she was not welcoming Watson back with open arms. She said the actress is entitled to her views but criticized Watson for opposing her publicly.

"Emma Watson and her co-stars have every right to embrace gender identity ideology. Such beliefs are legally protected, and I wouldn't want to see any of them threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them," Rowling wrote.

Rowling continued, "However, Emma and Dan in particular have both made it clear over the last few years that they think our former professional association gives them a particular right - nay, obligation - to critique me and my views in public."

The author also accused Watson of being "ignorant" of the dangers Rowling believes come with her pro-trans views.

She wrote, "Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is. She'll never need a homeless shelter. She's never going to be placed on a mixed sex public hospital ward. I'd be astounded if she's been in a high street changing room since childhood. Her 'public bathroom' is single occupancy and comes with a security man standing guard outside the door. Has she had to strip off in a newly mixed-sex changing room at a council-run swimming pool?"

Rowling added, "I wasn't a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous. I therefore understand from my own life experience what the trashing of women's rights in which Emma has so enthusiastically participated means to women and girls without her privileges."

She concluded by reiterating that Watson has the right to disagree with her — but Rowling said she now intends to exercise her own right to call out the actress.

"Emma is rightly free to disagree with me and indeed to discuss her feelings about me in public - but I have the same right, and I've finally decided to exercise it," she wrote.