Media only turned on 'LuvGuv' Andrew Cuomo once Trump left the stage: Seth Barron

The mainstream media is getting around to scrutinizing New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in his state, as well as sexual misconduct allegations against him, because they are no longer distracted by their hatred of Donald Trump, journalist and "American Mind" editor Seth Barron said Monday.

Barron suggested on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the media has been wearing "Trump goggles" throughout the pandemic, which painted the former president as the bad guy and Cuomo as the ultimate political hero.

"As long as they were wearing their Trump goggles, it was easy to see Andrew Cuomo as the LuvGuv, but then in the cold light of 15,000 nursing home deaths and the series of awkward come-ons, the LuvGuv seems a little gruesome," he said. "It has been an amusing trip for anyone who has been watching."

Barron noted that The Daily Caller had suggested in May of last year that Cuomo's administration was "undercounting" coronavirus-related deaths in nursing facilities.

"Andrew Cuomo bungled the entire response. But because everyone was so fixated on painting Trump as the real enemy, they just had to laud Cuomo as this new great leader," he continued. "What has happened now is not really surprising."

Cuomo suffered another political setback on Monday as State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, called for his resignation.

On Thursday, Stewart-Cousins had indicated that any further allegations would lead her to call for the governor to step down, the New York Post reported.

Other Democrats piled on the governor as criticism intensified:

"I plead for my colleagues to have the strength to speak up and have the will to act," said State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, D-Manhattan.

The state's two highest-ranking Republicans, State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara, and Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, R-Oswego, also issued calls for Cuomo's ouster.

Cuomo has said he will not resign.