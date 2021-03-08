Publisher reportedly halts promotion of Andrew Cuomo's COVID book, 'no plans' for paperback edition

The coronavirus memoir written by Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo might be in as much trouble as its author.

Cuomo raised eyebrows last fall with the release of his book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic," with critics describing it as the governor taking an early victory lap given that the nation was preparing for a surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Additionally, the governor's controversial policy that forced COVID-positive patients into nursing homes was drawing intense scrutiny despite the lack of mainstream media coverage.

Late Monday, The New York Times reported that the book's publisher is "halting promotion" of "American Crisis."

"Sales of the book... had already dramatically slowed as the governor found himself embroiled in overlapping crises of his own making, including a drumbeat of accusations about his inappropriate behavior toward younger women and his aides’ manipulation of nursing home data," the Times reported on Monday.

"Gillian Blake of Crown Publishing Group said in response to an email from The New York Times that there were 'no plans to reprint or to reissue in paperback' Mr. Cuomo’s book, citing 'the ongoing investigation into N.Y.S. [sic] reporting of Covid-related fatalities in nursing homes.'"

Crown promoted the book as Cuomo recounting the "ingenuity and sacrifice required of so many to fight the pandemic, sharing his personal reflections on forty years in government and the decision-making that shaped his political policy."

Crown Publishing Group did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

After the Cuomo administration was accused of covering up data detailing COVID nursing home deaths, recent reports accused the governor's top advisers of urging the state's health officials to remove information about the deaths from a report published last summer. The matter is now reportedly being investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn.

The Times previously suggested that alteration of the summer report detailing nursing home data was tied to the governor's work on "American Crisis."

Despite mounting pressure by both Democrats and Republicans in his state, Cuomo has repeatedly insisted that he will not resign.