Arizona gov election: Katie Hobbs defeats GOP challenger Kari Lake, race may now go to recount under state law

The Fox News Decision Desk can project that Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will be the next Governor of Arizona. She defeats GOP candidate and former local news host Kari Lake.

Per Arizona law, the race may go to a recount.

Lake is a former TV news anchor who stepped down last year after 22 years with the Fox affiliate in Phoenix to run for governor. Thanks in part to her strong support for former President Donald Trump and his unproven claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" and rigged," Trump endorsed and heavily backed Lake as she narrowly won the GOP nomination over a candidate backed by Ducey.

Lake highlighted her "common sense conservatism" as she centered her campaign on the issues of border security, homelessness, banning critical race theory in Arizona classrooms, support for school choice, and opposition to abortion.

Hobbs, a former social worker who later served in the Arizona state House and state Senate, was elected Secretary of State in 2018. Hobbs gained national attention for defending Arizona’s election results — it was one of a handful of states where now-President Biden narrowly edged Trump — as the then-president unsuccessfully tried to overturn the results.

She stressed her support for protecting abortion rights during her campaign, and also emphasized her plan to work with law enforcement and border communities to beef up Arizona’s border security with Mexico.

Lake heavily criticized Hobbs for refusing to take part in gubernatorial debates. Hobbs said that debating lake would result in giving a platform to conspiracy theories.