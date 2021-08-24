America's 9/11 Foundation holds 20th motorcycle ride: 'The point is to never forget'

For the past 20 years, America’s 9/11 Foundation has honored our fallen heroes by holding an annual motorcycle ride. Shortly after the terrorist attacks in New York City in 2001, founder Ted Sjurseth felt that it was only right for riders to head to Ground Zero a few months later on Nov 11th, 2001.

"We went down to the World Trade Center on the 11th and it was still smoking," said Sjurseth. "That was just to raise the economy, boost the economy in New York."

9/11 GROUP REQUESTS MEETING WITH BIDEN IN PUSH FOR SAUDI ARABIA DOCUMENTS RELEASE

"Our commitment is is we’re always going to honor the victims of 9/11," said founder Eric Sjurseth on "Fox & Friends Weekend." "We're never going to forget them. And we're going to honor the first responders who put their lives on the line for us every day they go to work."

America’s 9/11 Foundation was up to the challenge of overcoming coronavirus restrictions. Hard work resulted in a strong turnout, even with poor weather conditions as a result of Tropical Storm Henri. The ride begins in Shanksville, Pa., where Flight 93 crashed into a field, and goes to the Pentagon and then to Ground Zero.

"So basically in 10 weeks, we were able to garner 535 people from around the country," said Sjurseth.

"And we were still able to bring a large contingent of riders and first responders into the city last night so that we will never forget 9/11," said Sjurseth.

In closing, Lexy Sjurseth told "Fox & Friends Weekend" how crucial this tradition remains.

"There are 2,977 reasons that we ride and the whole point is to never forget and to back our first responders," said Sjurseth.