Americans' 'sympathies' for Israelis fall to record low, poll finds

Americans' support for Israel in its war against Hamas has shrunk to a record low, and support for Palestinians continues to climb, new polling finds.

A Gallup poll published Thursday asked a sampling of Americans who they sympathize with more in the Israel-Hamas war, asking specifically, "In the Middle East situation, are your sympathies more with the Israelis or more with the Palestinians?"

While Americans are still more likely to say they support Israelis over Palestinians, less than half now say they side with Israel.

TRUMP CUTS MORE THAN $400 MILLION IN GRANTS TO COLUMBIA OVER ANTISEMITISM CONCERNS, POTENTIALLY MORE TO COME

According to the poll, 46% of Americans say they sympathize with Israelis, the lowest number recorded in the past 25 years of Gallup's annual polling. The previous low of 51% was recorded in 2024 and 2001.

At the same time, more Americans are siding with Palestinians. The survey found that 33% of Americans sympathize with Palestinians in the conflict, a six-percentage-point increase from 2024, and the highest on record in over two decades.

The survey was conducted Feb. 3-16, during the first phase of the temporary ceasefire and hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas.

FOX NEWS ‘ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED’ NEWSLETTER: A PROFESSOR STANDS UP TO COLUMBIA'S TOLERANCE OF HATE

The poll also found a growing partisan divide among Americans in their views towards Israel.

Roughly 83% of Republicans view Israel "very/mostly favorably" compared with 48% of Independents and just 33% of Democrats, Gallup said.

The Trump administration has been attempting negotiations with Hamas to release the remaining American hostages being held in Gaza. There are currently five hostages with U.S. citizenship, though most are feared dead.

According to the poll, 40% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the war, while 51% disapprove and 9% hold no opinion.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Trump has warned Hamas to immediately release the remaining hostages. Over 250 hostages believed to have been taken during the October 7, 2023, terror attacks. Of those remaining, there are presumed to be 24 hostages still alive.

Hamas dismissed Trump's threat on Thursday, saying that a second phase of the ceasefire agreement must be reached before the release of the remaining hostages.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.