Americans declare whether Trump’s Iran strikes were really a ‘spectacular’ success

Everyday Americans around the country sounded off this week on President Donald Trump’s strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities that made headlines around the globe.

Most of the people Fox News Digital spoke to said they believe Trump’s strikes on the country were warranted and make the world a safer place.

"I support it fully. Honestly, I think it took too long. We can't have a threat like that existing, so I totally support it," said Gary, a native of Oklahoma City.

The U.S. military on Saturday carried out massive precision strikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, to eliminate the threat the country manufacturing a nuclear weapon. Long-range B-2 stealth bomber aircraft dropped 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on the locations in an attack that Trump called "a spectacular military success."

The president announced on Truth Social on Monday that both Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire following the U.S. strikes, although a frustrated Trump lashed out at both countries on Tuesday morning for continued hostilities.

Fox News Digital spoke to Americans about what they thought about Trump’s strikes on Iran prior to news of the cease-fire and its subsequent breaching.

"I think it's something that needed to be done. You can't let them have a nuclear weapon," South Carolina resident Raymond told Fox News Digital while in Alexandria, Va.

Tim, from Las Vegas, considered it a bold and necessary move on the part of Trump. "Sometimes you gotta go for the jugular, and you know, to make a point to try and alleviate the rest of it."

Eric, a California native living in Alexandria, said, "It's somewhat of a necessity. I think with how Iran is actually the only real big threat to America, I think it's somewhat a positive thing."

"Thank God we have a chief executive that has the guts and the common sense to do what's right," said Ron, from Tennessee.

Another man in Jersey City told Fox, "I think he did what he [had] to do as he promised to take care of this country and protect us."

However, not everyone was convinced it was the best decision. Nerissa in Birmingham, Mich., told Fox that Trump should have exercised more caution before bombing Iran.

"I feel like there could have been a little more counseling, a little more opinions. A couple more people could have put in a word before we went through and just kind of did it," Nerissa said.

In the same city, Pamela said, "if we get into this war, we will regret it in more ways than one, particularly the casualties that will take place."

Houston native Kaden said, "I don't see it as a big enough threat to do it. And I believe it was kind of wrong, you know, getting involved in a war that we shouldn't have really got involved with."

When asked if the U.S. strike made the country more or less safe, many said it makes the country safer.

Raymond said, "I think it makes us safer in the long run. Anybody or any country that says ‘Death to America,’ I think is safer that they do not have a weapon like that."

Tammy from Fort Pierce, Florida told Fox that the move "made America more safe."

"We are protecting not only America, but the world from terrorists and nuclear weapons," she added.

A handful of those polled, however, said the country is less safe now following the attack.

Paige in Birmingham said she feels "Not safe," noting, "I'm definitely nervous for sure."

Nerissa said she feels uneasy after the strikes, stating, "It's a little bit of a situation that we don't have much information on so just the lack of knowledge does make you on edge for sure."