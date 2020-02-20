Bernie Sanders’ surrogate rips Bloomberg after debate, says former mayor is 'part of the oligarchy'

Following Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, Sen. Bernie Sanders', I-Vt., surrogate Amer Zahn argued that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will not be able to appeal to non-white, multigenerational and multiclass voters.

“He’s part of the oligarchy,” Zahn told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.

AFTER EVENING RALLYING BASE IN PHOENIX, TRUMP JOINS DEMS IN PILING ON BLOOMBERG

“He is not going to be able to put together any sort of coalition to defeat President Trump. Whereas we showed last night in the Bernie Sanders movement that we have the most diverse, multigenerational, multiclass, multiracial coalition that is going to bring new voters into the process while at the same time, taking any voters away from President Trump,” Zahn said.

As the candidates targeted debate stage newcomer Michael Bloomberg, President Trump stoked his base in a raucous "Keep America Great" rally in Phoenix Wednesday night, before joining the attacks on the former New York City mayor.

Trump later joined the chorus of attacks against Bloomberg, who has spent over $400 million on his campaign, over how the Democrat performed in the biggest moment of his quest for the White House so far.

In an explosive moment during the Las Vegas debate, attendees cheered when Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called on Bloomberg to release women from nondisclosure agreements they have signed concerning their civil complaints that he harassed them in the workplace.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think Bloomberg proved that he is not ready for the primetime last night,” Zahn said.

Fox News' Gregg Re, Paul Steinhauser in Las Vegas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.