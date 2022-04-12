Alveda King shares heartfelt message ahead of Easter: It's all about love

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Holy Week, Alveda King is sharing a hopeful message and a beautiful Spring meal perfect for any family’s Easter celebration on a new episode of Fox Nation’s "Alveda King’s House."

While whipping up a frittata and sheet pan French toast, King - who is the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - reflected on the importance of showing kindness and love to every person.

"At Alveda King’s house, it’s not always about religion, it’s never about politics, but it’s about love and caring for each other," she said.

King called the Easter season a time of "great hope," and shared the Bible verse John 3:16 with her viewers: "For God so loved the world so that whosoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life."



"During Easter season at my house and when I attend church, we concentrate on victory, on hope, on how God has loved us so much and has not abandoned us," she told Fox Nation.



In the special episode, King’s family discusses the goodness of God and how people "who love the Lord" want to see the world be better.

"During the Easter holiday we celebrate with the eggs, the pretty dresses, but it’s really more important to remember why we celebrate Easter," King explained. "It’s the time that Jesus made that sacrifice and He was crucified and rose again."



