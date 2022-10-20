Alveda King calls out Stacey Abrams for tying abortion access to inflation: A 'really frightening' view

Fox News contributor Alveda King joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) is fear-mongering by suggesting women need access to abortion to avoid economic struggles.

GEORGIA GOV. KEMP RIPS STACEY ABRAMS' ABORTION PIVOT: ‘GEORGIANS DON’T REALLY KNOW WHERE SHE STANDS'

ALVEDA KING: What Stacey Abrams is saying, be afraid. Be so afraid, you want to get abortions first, that it's more important to get an abortion than it is to pray, than it is to unify, come together, and solve the problems of America together. And so when people are afraid, they will make decisions even to taking the life of an innocent person. And so this fear-mongering that Stacey is promoting is not helping. And so when women are scared or frightened or don't know where the next meal is coming from, it's very unkind to suggest making sure you abort your baby because otherwise, you're going to starve to death. That's kind of what she's saying and that is really frightening. I'm very concerned about that perspective.