Georgia Gov. Kemp rips Stacey Abrams' abortion pivot: 'Georgians don't really know where she stands'

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ripped Democrat opponent Stacey Abrams' abortion pivot, calling out her changing stance on the hot-button issue as the duo faces off in the Peach State's governor's race.

Kemp joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss his debate against Abrams and why the pair's rematch will be different from the first showdown in 2018.

"People have known where I've been on that issue, I understand people feel very passionately one way or another on these issues," Kemp told the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts. "But also, I've made the point that we've done adoption reform, we've done foster care reform, making costs lower for adopting children in our state, supporting birthing mothers with 12 months of Medicaid extended benefits and other things to show that we value life."

"Her position's changed three or four times on this issue, so Georgians don't really know where she stands," he continued.

Abrams has long come under fire for her abortion stance, and was asked about her views on "Fox News Sunday" earlier this month. She dodged giving a direct answer when asked where she would "draw the line" on the procedure.

"What I’ve always said is that abortion is a medical decision that should be made by a doctor and the woman, and that the point of viability, as determined by a doctor, should always take into consideration the life and health of the woman," she told host Shannon Bream.

Abrams and Kemp faced off in a debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club Monday night, and addressed several key issues including gun rights, law enforcement, crime and more.

But Kemp is convinced 2022 will be different from 2018.

"I have a record to run on now," Kemp said. "Georgians know me, where last election, they really did not. And Abrams had the national media had tons of money just like she does now, 90% of her money is coming from out of the state, but we've also raised a lot of money, too, and I have a great record to run on, and that's what I was doing last night."

"I think the biggest takeaway, and I told the Georgia voters this last night, is Stacey Abrams is attacking my record because she doesn't want to talk about her own," he continued.

Georgia is one of more than a dozen early voting states where voters are already heading to the ballot box to cast their 2022 midterm picks.

Kemp widened his lead against Abrams in a Fox News Poll conducted at the end of September.