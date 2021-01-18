Alveda King urges AOC to 'take a page out of Martin Luther King Jr.'s book'

Dr. Alveda King called on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to "take a page out of Martin Luther King Jr.'s book" on Monday after the congresswoman referred to President Trump as the "poison of White supremacy."

The New York lawmaker made the comment during a virtual town hall last week before calling on the federal government to direct funds toward "deprogramming" White supremacists in an effort to bridge the racial divide in America.

"I believe that AOC really should take a page out of Martin Luther King Jr.'s book...," Alveda told Fox News host Harris Faulkner.

Alveda told Faulkner that while her uncle praised the law for keeping bad actors in line, "he also said that the law cannot transform the human heart."

"There are laws on the books now that will severely punish White supremacists, and that should be the case ..." she explained. "We know that White supremacy is wrong, it must be punished, but every crime against humanity is bad and so we have to protect human dignity, but not only with the law. We have to transform these hearts."

The niece of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. marked her uncle's birthday with an emotional message of hope and healing to a country plagued by "violence, injustice and discord" in an op-ed published on Fox News earlier Monday.

Alveda acknowledged that issues of racism must be addressed, but added Ocasio-Cortez's divisive rhetoric contradicts the teachings of her uncle.

"My uncle said only love can drive out hate," she explained, "so we have to do both at the same time."

Alveda opened up about her personal stories with her uncle in a new Fox Nation special released Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The exclusive series brings viewers into King's home where she prepares her favorite family recipes while reflecting on the lessons she learned as a member of the King family.

