Alleged witness to Capitol Hill shooting speaks out, claims his hand was covered in victim's blood

A man who allegedly witnessed the shooting that took place on Capitol Hill on Wednesday spoke out about what transpired.

Amid chaos at the U.S. Capitol, a pro-Trump demonstrator was shot in the neck and reportedly remains in critical condition.

"I was right there with her. It was either me or her! And they shot her," the man told Daily Caller journalist Phillip Nieto while holding up his hand he claimed was covered in her blood.

LIVE UPDATES: PROTESTERS STORM CAPITOL, HALTING ELECTORAL VOTE CERTIFICATION

When asked by bystanders what happened, the man explained that the altercation took place at the door of one of the chambers where there was a "smashed window" and "they shot her in the neck."

"The police or service or whatever, they shot her with a gun through the neck, [she] fell back into my hand and onto the floor," the man continued. "I don't know if she's dead."

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND DISTURBING IMAGES

Images show the woman, a pro-Trump protester, falling to the ground and becoming limp after she was shot in the chest. The woman was transported away from the Capitol just before 3 p.m. It’s not yet clear who fired the shot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News is told the woman is at an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.