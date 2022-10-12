Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Alejandro Mayorkas is a 'lying idiot': Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters says Alejandro Mayorkas let Border patrol whipping 'hoax' pass

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: To get ahead in Washington, you have to be a lying idiot - that's what Mayorkas is Video

Jesse Watters: To get ahead in Washington, you have to be a lying idiot - that's what Mayorkas is

Fox News host Jesse Watters speaks on DHS Secretary Mayorkas' shocking inaction during border whipping controversy on 'The Five.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped  DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on "The Five" Wednesday after Fox News reported he was alerted to an article stating that no Haitian migrants were "whipped" by Border Patrol agents on Sept. 19, 2021. Mayorkas, Watters argued, made President Biden look "foolish" and let innocent Border Patrol agents get smeared.

JESSE WATTERS: There are two types of people in Washington. There are the liars, and then there are the idiots. But in order to get ahead in Washington successfully, you have to be a lying idiot. And that's what Mayorkas is. Mayorkas knew these guys were innocent. He went out, and then he lied about it. And then he didn't tell his boss, Biden, they were innocent. 

GRAHAM, CRUZ TELL MAYORKAS HE'S ON NOTICE FOR POSSIBLE IMPEACHMENT OVER BORDER CRISIS

And the most important thing as an employee is to make your boss not look foolish. And he made Biden look very foolish. And it's almost like the hoax was coming. It was coming, it was coming, and he had to man up and stop the hoax, and he just let it pass. So then everybody looked bad and innocent guys got smeared.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Jesse Watters: Alejandro Mayorkas made Biden look very foolish Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.