Alejandro Mayorkas is a 'lying idiot': Jesse Watters

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on "The Five" Wednesday after Fox News reported he was alerted to an article stating that no Haitian migrants were "whipped" by Border Patrol agents on Sept. 19, 2021. Mayorkas, Watters argued, made President Biden look "foolish" and let innocent Border Patrol agents get smeared.

JESSE WATTERS: There are two types of people in Washington. There are the liars, and then there are the idiots. But in order to get ahead in Washington successfully, you have to be a lying idiot. And that's what Mayorkas is. Mayorkas knew these guys were innocent. He went out, and then he lied about it. And then he didn't tell his boss, Biden, they were innocent.

And the most important thing as an employee is to make your boss not look foolish. And he made Biden look very foolish. And it's almost like the hoax was coming. It was coming, it was coming, and he had to man up and stop the hoax, and he just let it pass. So then everybody looked bad and innocent guys got smeared.

