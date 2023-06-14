Alan Dershowitz says Trump court proceedings must be televised: Americans 'have a right' to see it

Author and famed attorney Alan Dershowitz argued Wednesday the Trump court appearance should have been televised in an effort to promote transparency to the American people after he appeared in a federal Miami courtroom. Dershowitz addressed the validity of the charges during "The Brian Kilmeade Show" and what the ultimate goal is with indicting the former president.

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 37 FEDERAL FELONY CHARGES IN CLASSIFIED RECORDS CASE

ALAN DERSHOWITZ: It's testing the Constitution. I know what I know and I know

what I don't know. There are a lot of things about the Constitution that nobody knows. For example, could a president pardon himself? Nobody knows the answer to that question. Must a public trial be on television? I think the answer to that is yes, but obviously, there's no authority for it. The framers of the Constitution wanted it as open as possible. Obviously, they allowed journalists to come in and townsfolk to come in to watch trials. I think we have to have this trial on television. Yesterday's proceeding should have been on television and it wasn't… It's interesting. I watched on two channels. I won't mention what they are. On one of them, the reporter said Trump was slumping, looked like a defeated man. The other one said Trump was sitting up, his chest was out, he was defiant. … I think the American public have a right to see Trump's face, the judge's face, maybe not the juror's face, but all the evidence. Let's make our own judgment, so we don't have to evaluate the case through the prism of often biased reporting.

TRUMP COULD FACE DECADES IN PRISON IF CONVICTED ON ALL FEDERAL CHARGES

Former President Trump cast his "sham" federal indictment as "election interference" by the Biden administration, slamming it as "the most heinous abuse of power in the history of our country."

Trump, the current 2024 Republican frontrunner, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Miami, Florida Tuesday to 37 federal felony counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records at Mar-a-Lago.

The charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

Trump, making remarks Tuesday night from his property Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, slammed Smith as a "deranged lunatic," and slammed President Biden for having "his top political opponent arrested and charged." He said he had undergone "political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.