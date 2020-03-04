Al Sharpton on Biden's Super Tuesday wins: 'Latte liberals' disconnected from black Democrat base

Former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign was kept alive by black voters who appreciated that he "stood by Barack Obama,” civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said Wednesday.

In a panel on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Sharpton agreed that Biden's "shocking" victory was “because of black voters across the Deep South that kept this campaign alive when everybody else considered it dead.”

“No doubt about it," he told host Joe Scarborough, going on to call out so-called "latte liberals" who have lost touch with the base of the party, specifically African-Americans.

GUY BENSON: HERE WAS THE HUGE 'TURNING POINT' FOR JOE BIDEN AND 2020 DEM RACE

“When you look at what happened last night, even those of us that felt that he was being underestimated with black voters were stunned at how overwhelmingly he was supported," said Sharpton, crediting Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., for helping galvanize the black community in favor of Biden.

“The other thing you have to keep in mind is that people felt – I heard it over and over again, I heard it in Selma where Joe Biden and I spoke on Sunday at Brown Chapel – people said Joe Biden stood by Barack Obama. He stood by our guy, we’re going to stand by him,” he explained, praising Biden's comeback.

“There’s an identity there in our community where we feel we’ve been counted out," he stated further. "Just because you count a guy out it doesn’t mean the fight is over.”

“I keep saying a lot of the latte liberals are disconnected from the base of the Democratic Party, which is the African-American voters. That is, they care about how their kids are going to go to school, they care about bread and butter issues, they care about criminal justice, and a lot of the latte liberals are so intellectual," he concluded.

"As we say in church, they’re so heavenly-bound, they’re no earthly good.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Super Tuesday primary results revealed Biden's surge to victory. Although Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders clinched delegate-rich California, Biden had narrowly bested his democratic socialist opponent in Texas, the second biggest contest of the day.

Voter turnout for Tuesday's contests was record-breaking – larger than in former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign – as some voters waited for hours to cast their votes. Election turnout in Virginia nearly doubled from 2016 and Saturday's South Carolina Democratic primary voters broke their turnout record. The same could be said for Utah.