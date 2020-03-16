Real story of rare female serial killer memorialized by Hollywood star

The terrifying story of serial killer Aileen Wuornos was first introduced to most Americans by the 2003 movie "Monster" and the Oscar-award winning performance of Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, who played Wuornos.

The real story of the murderous Daytona Beach, Fla., prostitute is possibly more chilling, and even today the dark details of her killing spree in northern Florida continue to fascinate and horrify.

Fox Nation's five-part series "Evil Next Door" reexamines the sordid life and crimes of Wuornos and four other serial killers from across the country using archival footage, never-before-seen interviews and firsthand perspectives from law enforcement, victims and family members.

In 1989, victims' bodies started turning up along Florida's Interstate 75. All the crimes scenes shared similarities, including abandoned cars, interiors wiped down with window cleaner and decomposed bodies.

Investigators pieced together the clues and eventually settled on their killer, a woman living out of the Fairview motel and frequenting the Last Resort biker bar in Port Orange, Fla.

By the time authorities caught up to Wuornos, she had killed at least seven men from December 1989 to September 1990.

"One of the interesting things about this case is that it seemed to gain popularity over the years," retired police chief Brian Javis told Fox Nation.

Javis worked for the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Ocala, Fla., when Wuornos' victims began to be discovered. He became one of the lead detectives on the case.

In the Fox Nation show, he walks viewers through his investigation and the sting operation that eventually captured Wuornos, outside the Last Resort bar.

"In Daytona Beach, [the Wuronos case is] as popular as ever," he told Fox Nation, "If you go into the Last Resort bar, there are all sorts of things having to do with Aileen. If you go to... the former Fairview, there are things that are reminiscent of Aileen."

"This is where they stayed," explained Mike Bock, owner of the Scoot Inn Motel, which is the old Fairview motel.

Wuornos and her then-girlfriend, Tyria Moore, stayed in the Fairview during her killing spree. Moore would eventually turn on Wuornos and agree to record their jailhouse conversations for the police.

"There definitely is some of the original stuff when she was staying here, to be quite honest," said Bock standing in the room that Wuornos and Moore shared.

"When I bought the place, I was trying to get away from the whole name and the whole thing," he added, "But obviously the movie 'Monster' did a big boost to people's infatuation with that... they do call and request this particular room just for that purpose."

