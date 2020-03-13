Details from toddler's death scene may lead to killer, says panel of investigators

Former prosecutor and Fox Nation host Nancy Grace and her panel of crime scene investigators said the horrific details from the heartwrentching discovery of the remains of a Tennessee toddler may lead police to her killer.

Fifteen-month-old Evelyn Boswell was found by law enforcement officials on Wednesday, following a 17-day search, after the child's grandfather reported her missing.

Local law enforcement said family members have given conflicting accounts, but it is believed that the child was last seen over two months ago.

"This baby has been found out in an outhouse, as they're calling it, an abandoned property, in the cold with all her toys and her diapers, clothes just strewn around her, just thrown in there. It's just almost too much to take in," said Grace on her Fox Nation show "Crime Stories" on Friday.

"The body of baby Evelyn was found surrounded by toys," added Grace. "At first, the identification of baby was made by its clothing, because it matched the description given by the mother."

The child's mother, Megan Boswell, 18, was arrested Feb. 25 on charges of filing a false police report. She remained jailed on a $25,000 bond. A grand jury is set to hear the case, with the woman's next appearance scheduled for early May.

Joseph Scott Morgan, Distinguished Scholar of Applied Forensics at Jacksonville State University, said that despite the horror of this case, the crime scene holds clue that may help identify the killer.

"As an investigator, you try to be very clinical as best you can, when you're at a crime scene and when you're in the autopsy room, but there's still a thing that pricks your heart. When you see all that surrounds a victim and it's almost like with this little baby... has been discarded like a piece of garbage, just like the diapers, just like the clothing, just like the toys and has been left all alone in this environment.

"We can learn, fortunately, a lot about the nature of the person that did this," he observed, "because it goes to this idea of callousness that you could take this fragile little creature and that you could do this. It points in a specific investigative direction."

Grace pointed out the signifigance of where the child's body was discovered -- on the property of the mother's father, the child's grandfather.

"What unknown perp, some mysterious child abductor in a raincoat and covering his face would take the child and then go circle back to the home and hide the body?" asked Grace rhetorically.

"It limits who your pool of who you think is the killer -- that the body is right there on the family property. And coincidentally, this grandfather is the one... that first reported her missing," she added.

Psychoanalyst Dr. Bethany Marshall said that the location of the child's remains may also indicate something about the killer's relationship to the property owner.

"I see it as a dumping ground for every thing that reminded the perpetrator about this baby when this baby came in the world," said Marshall.

"And interestingly enough, the dumping ground, the disposal site for the baby and the baby's belongings was on the very property of the person who reported her missing -- the grandfather. What does that say about the relationship between the perpetrator and the grandfather?

"You know, 'Here you can have her.'" said Marshall, imitating a potential killer's frame of mind. "'I'm going to dump her on your property. You could have all our toys and goods too.'"

"Mommy, Evelyn's mother, is sitting behind bars right now," concluded Grace, "But that is cold comfort for the people that love baby Evelyn, we wait as justice unfolds."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.