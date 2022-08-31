China, US compete for top spot in world agriculture dominance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Bret Baier analyzes China's ambitions to claim the top spot in world agriculture dominance as it ramps up efforts to increase agriculture production.

BRET BAIER: We continue our series on the global food crisis and turn our attention to China. As we told you in part two of our series. China is America's largest agricultural export partner. The US sent around $26.5 billion dollars worth of food there in 2020. But since then, China has enacted stricter laws for food imports while continuing to invest in the latest advances in agriculture technology. Tonight, we take a look at what these changes mean for the U.S. and the balance between business and competition with one of our largest trade partners… One of China's latest tactics to control trade, increasingly refusing to accept food shipments bought from other countries.

Between 2006 and 2019, China rejected less than 1% of those shipments. But after 2020, refusals increased as Beijing implemented COVID-19 protocols. And in 2022, new customs requirements placed additional regulations on even the lowest risk items, including wine, flour and olive oil. Just in the last month, China's drills near Taiwan have threatened the international market… Over the past decade, China has spent trillions of dollars for agriculture technology. It's also invested in some of the most high tech agriculture equipment. Drones used to spray pesticides, A.I. technology and genetic research to increase its pig population and pork production and greenhouses and indoor farming to grow crops year round… Vertical farming has also grown in popularity in China. With the world's largest population, space can be limited in urban areas. Farmers have resorted to growing up rather than out.

