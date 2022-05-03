Rep. Waltz: Be prepared for 'scorched-earth tactics' by the left after SCOTUS leak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., warned Tuesday to "be prepared for scorched-earth tactics" from the left, after the leak of a SCOTUS draft opinion against Roe v. Wade. Waltz predicted the reaction from the left will be similar to the protests during hearings on Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

SUPREME COURT SET TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, LEAKED DRAFT OPINION SHOWS: REPORT

MICHAEL WALTZ: This is just so outrageous that this draft opinion was leaked. It's clearly an attempt to influence the outcome. But be prepared for the scorched-earth tactics of the left on this issue. They truly believe the ends justify the means, no matter what laws or what norms they have to break and be prepared for a Kavanaugh-like approach to the Supreme Court on this one. And they are going to burn it down, as you're hearing the activists say, in order to try to stop this. And what such a shame is that many pro-life activists, many people who believe in the sanctity of life, abided by the law for nearly 50 years, even though they believe that child life was being unjustly taken. But I would not expect that same courtesy from the other side for our nation's system and for its rule of law.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: