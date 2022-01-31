ADL, Jewish groups condemn Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust comments, accuse her of minimizing Jewish suffering

Multiple Jewish groups are condemning "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg over comments critics say minimize the targeting of Jews during the Holocaust.

"The Holocaust isn’t about race," Goldberg said on Monday during a discussion, stunning her co-hosts. "No, it’s not about race."

‘THE VIEW’ HOST WHOOPI GOLDBERG CLAIMS HOLOCAUST WASN'T ABOUT RACE: ‘THESE ARE TWO WHITE GROUPS’

Joy Behar said, "Well, they considered Jews a different race."

"It’s not about race," Goldberg reiterated.

"What is it about?" Behar asked.

"It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about," Goldberg said.

"But it’s about a White supremacist going after Jews and Gypsies," guest co-host Ana Navarro said as Goldberg attempted to speak over her.

"But these are two White groups of people," Goldberg said as her colleagues disagreed.

Goldberg was blasted on social media and various Jewish groups called out the ABC star.

"No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race," Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt reacted. "They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous. #ENOUGH"

"Newsflash @WhoopiGoldberg 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis. How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering!" the organization StopAntisemitism exclaimed.

"The Holocaust was driven by multiple factors, and there is no doubt that one of them was Nazi racism against Jews. Nazis back then and white supremacists today consider Jews to be a different and inferior race," the pro-Israel and antisemitism awareness group StandWithUs tweeted.

Republican Jewish Coalition national political director Sam Markstein told Fox News, "Whoopi Goldberg, as usual, has no idea what she’s talking about. Hitler and the Nazis viewed Jews as an inferior race, unworthy of life, resulting in the Holocaust. Whoopi should stick to what she does best: appearing in movies that flop at the box office."

ABC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The daytime gabfest was in the midst of a conversation about a Tennessee school district voting to remove a Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust from its curriculum due to "inappropriate language" and an illustration of a nude woman.

"Maus" by Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents living in 1940s Poland and depicts him interviewing his father about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor.

Fox News' Brian Flood and The Associated Press contributed to this report.