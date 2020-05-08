Adam Schiff should not have a security clearance after lying about Russian collusion, Chaffetz says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz told “Outnumbered Overtime” on Friday that Adam Schiff should not have security clearance after “flat-out” lying about Russian collusion and using intelligence information for personal political gain.

HOUSE GOP SAYS SCHIFF IS 'BLOCKING' RELEASE OF RUSSIA PROBE TRANSCRIPTS, DEMANDS ACCESS

The Justice Department on Thursday moved to drop its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, in a stunning development that came after internal memos were released raising serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s 2017 guilty plea of lying to the FBI.

The announcement came in a court filing "after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information," as the department put it. DOJ officials said they concluded that Flynn's interview by the FBI was "untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn" and that the interview was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

The retired Army lieutenant general for months has been trying to withdraw his plea, aided by a new attorney aggressively challenging the prosecution’s case and conduct. But, the case has been plodding through the court system with no resolution ever since his original plea, even amid speculation about whether President Trump himself could extend a pardon.

The DOJ move to dismiss the case would appear to put an end to that process.

Chaffetz said that Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued “thousands of pages” documenting with serious detail recommendations to prosecute those within the Department of Justice.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Chaffetz went on to say, “It’s just we’ve never actually seen the Department of Justice prosecute one of its own lately. They don’t seem to do that. They go after other people and it’s this double standard where justice is administered differently within the DOJ than it is on the American people.”

“That still needs to play out,” Chaffetz added.