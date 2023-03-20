Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Chris Rock warns arresting Trump will only ‘make him more popular’

Rock says former President Trump is a lot like Tupac

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Comedian Chris Rock warned U.S. lawmakers on Sunday that arresting former President Trump would only make him "more popular."

Rock made the comments while in Washington, D.C., for an event honoring Adam Sandler. He began poking fun at the well-connected capital crowd, which included former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of President Biden's administration.

"Are you guys really going to arrest Trump?" Rock asked.

"Do you know this is only going to make him more popular. It's like arresting Tupac. He's just gonna sell more records. Are you stupid?" he said as the room laughed.

TRUMP SAYS 'ILLEGAL LEAKS' INDICATE HE'LL BE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Comedian Chris Rock warned U.S. lawmakers that arresting former President Trump would only make him "more popular."

Comedian Chris Rock warned U.S. lawmakers that arresting former President Trump would only make him "more popular." (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Chris Rock compared arresting former President Trump to arresting Tupac.

Chris Rock compared arresting former President Trump to arresting Tupac.

Rock went on to riff on the circumstances of Trump's potential indictment, which arose from his relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"[Trump] f---ing a porn star and paid off someone so his wife couldn't find out. That's romantic," Rock said.

"We've all been cheated on. Don't you wish that the person that cheated on you paid off somebody so you wouldn't find out?" he added.

TRUMP RECEIVED 'NO NOTIFICATION' OTHER THAN 'ILLEGAL LEAKS' ABOUT POSSIBLE ARREST NEXT WEEK, SPOKESPERSON SAYS

Trump tweeted this weekend that New York City authorities may arrest him on Tuesday. He called on his supporters to "protest" and "take our country back" in the event of his arrest.

"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!, [sic]" Trump posed to his Truth Social account.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg may indict former President Trump this week.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg may indict former President Trump this week. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Pelosi, D-Calif., was among to first to attack Trump on Saturday.

"The former president's announcement this morning is reckless: doing so to keep himself in the news & to foment unrest among his supporters," Pelosi tweeted. "He cannot hide from his violations of the law, disrespect for our elections and incitements to violence. Rightfully, our legal system will decide how to hold him accountable."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

