Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Actress Rosie Perez reveals she predicted Kamala Harris was going to lose, says campaign didn't listen to her

Former host for 'The View' says she said Harris would lose based on feedback from voters across party lines during her campaigning efforts

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Actress Rosie Perez says she didn't think Kamala Harris was going to win, says it wasn't a good campaign Video

Actress Rosie Perez says she didn't think Kamala Harris was going to win, says it wasn't a good campaign

Actress Rosie Perez said during a podcast on Monday that she predicted Kamala Harris was going to lose in 2024 and said the campaign wasn't good during a conversation with Nicolle Wallace.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress and former host of "The View" Rosie Perez said during a podcast episode released on Monday that she didn't think former Vice President Kamala Harris was going to win the 2024 election, and claimed when she tried to warn people in the campaign, nobody listened.

Perez, speaking to MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace during her podcast, "The Best People with Nicolle Wallace," explained that she campaigned for Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) and said she went into "neighborhoods that nobody wants to go into."

"And I'm going into these neighborhoods and even when I was on the campaign for Kamala, which was, I'm just going to be honest, it wasn't a good campaign, and I told you that," Perez said.

Wallace acknowledged that Perez did tell her that at the time and said she didn't want to hear it.

Rosie Perez and Kamala Harris

Rosie Perez attends the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards at MoMA on October 29, 2025, in New York City. Kamala Harris discusses her memoir "107 Days" at the Southbank Centre's London Literature Festival 2025, in London on October 23, 2025. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards; James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

CUOMO'S APOLOGY AN 'ADMISSION OF GUILT,' ROSIE PEREZ SAYS: 'COME ON, DUDE, REALLY?'

"You didn't want to hear it. Nobody wanted to hear from me. I remember I said, 'She's going to lose,'" Perez added.

"I knew it on the calls from what people were telling me because I have learned through people who are MAGA in my family, and some people who are friends and everything. I have learned to stop yelling, and I've learned to listen more. And when I was on those calls, and I'm listening to people who are Democrats and independents and Republicans, they were all saying the same thing. They wanted the same thing. It was ‘the economy, stupid.’ That was it," Perez said.

She added, "Nobody cared about social issues or anything like that. They were struggling, and they wanted something to change on that level. That was it. That was it. And it blew my mind that so many people were on the same page, regardless of party."

Former Vice President Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco, California, on April 30, 2025. (CAMILLE COHEN/AFP via Getty Images)

'KAMALA IS BRAT’: HARRIS REVEALS HOW SCRIPTED HER FAILED 2024 CAMPAIGN WAS WITH STAR-STUDDED EVENTS

Perez participated in Zoom calls with Latina leaders organizing for Harris, according to ABC News. The actress said she tried to tell the campaign that and claimed, "Nobody was listening to me."

"I've gotten apologies, not from everybody, but I've gotten apologies," Perez said.

Perez campaigned for Harris in Pennsylvania, according to reports.

Prior to the election, she told NPR that the remarks a comedian made at a Trump rally about Puerto Rico in 2024 were a "political gift."

Kamala Harris relaunches 'Kamala HQ' social media account for political engagement Video

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"We were given a gift by the Republican Party on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, and we're capitalizing on it. And so that's why I'm here," Perez said. "It just boggles my mind that people still want to vote for this man."

Harris relaunched her Kamala HQ social media account used during her 2024 campaign on Thursday as a "Gen-Z led progressive content hub."

The video embedded in the relaunch post featured Harris being asked, "Madam Vice President, what’s going on with KamalaHQ?"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, I’m so glad you asked. I have good news," Harris replied. "So, Kamala HQ is turning into ‘Headquarters,’ and it’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great courageous leaders, be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders. I’m really excited about it. So stay engaged and I’ll see you out there. Thank you."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue