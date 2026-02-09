Actress Rosie Perez reveals she predicted Kamala Harris was going to lose, says campaign didn't listen to her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress and former host of "The View" Rosie Perez said during a podcast episode released on Monday that she didn't think former Vice President Kamala Harris was going to win the 2024 election, and claimed when she tried to warn people in the campaign, nobody listened.

Perez, speaking to MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace during her podcast, "The Best People with Nicolle Wallace," explained that she campaigned for Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) and said she went into "neighborhoods that nobody wants to go into."

"And I'm going into these neighborhoods and even when I was on the campaign for Kamala, which was, I'm just going to be honest, it wasn't a good campaign, and I told you that," Perez said.

Wallace acknowledged that Perez did tell her that at the time and said she didn't want to hear it.

CUOMO'S APOLOGY AN 'ADMISSION OF GUILT,' ROSIE PEREZ SAYS: 'COME ON, DUDE, REALLY?'

"You didn't want to hear it. Nobody wanted to hear from me. I remember I said, 'She's going to lose,'" Perez added.

"I knew it on the calls from what people were telling me because I have learned through people who are MAGA in my family, and some people who are friends and everything. I have learned to stop yelling, and I've learned to listen more. And when I was on those calls, and I'm listening to people who are Democrats and independents and Republicans, they were all saying the same thing. They wanted the same thing. It was ‘the economy, stupid.’ That was it," Perez said.

She added, "Nobody cared about social issues or anything like that. They were struggling, and they wanted something to change on that level. That was it. That was it. And it blew my mind that so many people were on the same page, regardless of party."

'KAMALA IS BRAT’: HARRIS REVEALS HOW SCRIPTED HER FAILED 2024 CAMPAIGN WAS WITH STAR-STUDDED EVENTS

Perez participated in Zoom calls with Latina leaders organizing for Harris, according to ABC News. The actress said she tried to tell the campaign that and claimed, "Nobody was listening to me."

"I've gotten apologies, not from everybody, but I've gotten apologies," Perez said.

Perez campaigned for Harris in Pennsylvania, according to reports.

Prior to the election, she told NPR that the remarks a comedian made at a Trump rally about Puerto Rico in 2024 were a "political gift."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"We were given a gift by the Republican Party on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, and we're capitalizing on it. And so that's why I'm here," Perez said. "It just boggles my mind that people still want to vote for this man."

Harris relaunched her Kamala HQ social media account used during her 2024 campaign on Thursday as a "Gen-Z led progressive content hub."

The video embedded in the relaunch post featured Harris being asked, "Madam Vice President, what’s going on with KamalaHQ?"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP