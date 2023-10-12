Actor claims TikTok, Instagram cracked down on him for sharing pro-Israel posts: Fighting an 'information war'

Big Tech censorship is wreaking havoc on one actor who insists on calling out atrocities committed by Hamas, he told FOX News on Thursday.

"I actually just showed the real time footage that has been shared around social media," Nate Buzolic said. "And I think what this really presents is a clear and coordinated effort of groups to shut down content and accounts like myself who have been exposing the atrocities of what Hamas has done since Saturday."

Buzolic claimed Instagram shut down his account three times over pro-Israel posts. TikTok, meanwhile, claimed he posted false information and took down video posted of a child being kidnapped in Gaza.

AT LEAST 22 AMERICANS, OVER 1,200 ISRAELIS DEAD IN HAMAS WAR

"I think people need to understand that Hamas and pro-Palestinian propaganda is very, very good at manipulating social media. They know all the tools, all the techniques, and I think the American people need to sit back and realize that this is not grandmas in Texas who are reporting my accounts, but these are groups of people who know that the battle that's being fought on the ground in Israel is also an information war," he continued.

When FOX News reached out to the platforms for statements, Meta – Instagram's parent company – provided the following:

"Our teams are working around the clock to keep our platforms safe, take action on content that violates our policies or local law, and coordinate with third-party fact-checkers in the region to limit the spread of misinformation. We'll continue this work as this conflict unfolds."

HOUSE WEAPONIZATION COMMITTEE: BIDEN ADMIN ‘COLLUDED’ WITH BIG TECH, ‘FACILITATED THE CENSORSHIP OF AMERICANS'

TikTok did not respond in time for the broadcast.

Buzolic, responding to Meta's comment, blasted the language as avoidant.

"This is just the classic avoiding responsibility and trying to sit in a middle seat. I would say this to every single person that's watching – when it comes to dealing with this Israeli Palestinian conflict, which has been going on for a very long time, and a lot of people want to avoid it because of the nuances, the fact of the matter is what we saw from Saturday gives people no choice," he said.

"They're either in the position where they're going to support and allow terrorism to exist… or we're going to stand behind this nation of people who have now faced one of the greatest threats…"

BIDEN AGENCY ‘LIKELY’ VIOLATED FREE SPEECH BY WORKING WITH BIG TECH TO CENSOR ELECTION CONTENT: COURT

His remarks come as turmoil brews over the conflict even in the U.S., with pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups clashing in New York City and as college organizations – including some at Harvard – branded Israel as "entirely responsible" for the Hamas attacks and expressed their support for the Palestinians.

Surprise attacks launched by Hamas terrorists on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah on Saturday roused Israel to war with no end in sight. As of early Thursday, the death toll in the conflict hovered at approximately 2,400 people, including more than 1,200 Israelis and at least 25 Americans.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP