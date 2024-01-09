Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Actor Paul Giamatti celebrating Golden Globes win at In-N-Out sets internet ablaze: 'Love it!'

Actor won Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a comedy or musical for his role in 'The Holdovers'

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Photos of actor Paul Giamatti dining at In-N-Out after his Golden Globes win lit up the internet and delighted fans on Sunday.

The actor known for his roles in "Billions" and "Sideways" won Best Male Actor for a Musical/Comedy in "The Holdovers" on Sunday evening. 

Afterward, he was spotted eating a cheeseburger at the popular West Coast fast food chain while still dressed in a black tuxedo with his award sitting on the table next to him.

Actor Michael Warburton shared the photo that went viral on X. "PAUL GIAMATTI keeping it real post his Golden Globes win last night, at the Westwood In-N-Out in L.A.," he posted on Monday. 

side by side of Paul Giamatti and In-N-Out store front

Actor Paul Giamatti had a celebratory meal at In-N-Out after his Golden Globes win. (Getty Images)

The response to the photo was overwhelmingly positive. 

Several commentators praised, "Love this!," arguing it made the actor appear down-to-earth and relatable.

"I love Paul Giamatti. His turn as Chuck Rhoades in the Showtime series Billions is OUTSTANDING. He really seems like genuine person," one fan wrote.

Some fans joked it reminded them of the actor's memorable scene in the 2004 film, "Sideways," where his character drinks expensive wine out of a styrofoam cup at a fast food restaurant.

"Just like Sideways!!" one fan said. "Tell me there's wine in that cup!" another teased.

San Francisco In-N-Out burger sign with parked bicycles

In-N-Out announced in 2023 it would be expanding into Tennessee. (iStock)

Giamatti wasn't the only celebrity who chose to grab a burger at In-N-Out. "Weird Al" Yankovic posted a photo of himself grabbing a meal at an In-N-Out location Saturday evening after winning his Emmy Award. 

Originally a Southern California staple, In-N-Out has expanded to locations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Idaho and Utah.

The chain's cult following includes celebrity fans Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kylie Jenner.

In-N-Out declined to comment to Fox News Digital.

