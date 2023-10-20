Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Adele's fast-food confessions: 'They know our order'

Celebrities such as Prince Harry and Ben Affleck have been very open about their love of certain fast-food restaurants; something their fans can relate to.

Whether they are raving about their favorite McDonald's order or their go-to Dunkin' Donuts coffee, these stars cannot get enough.

Here is a look at some celebrities and their favorite fast-food restaurants.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Since moving to the United States, Prince Harry has found and fallen in love with a Southern California staple – In-N-Out Burger. In 2021, Meghan Markle spoke to Variety about her husband's love of the fast-food chain, calling it his favorite.

The former actress was spotted going through the drive-thru. She previously told Variety, "There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods" and that she enjoys going "through the drive-thru and surprising" the employees. "They know our order," she added.

"In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke! And that's just for me," Harry told People in January 2023. "Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs," he said. "So good!"

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

It seems Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot get enough Chicken McNuggets and french fries, as they were spotted going through their local McDonald's drive-thru a few times throughout October.

While it is unclear what their go-to order is at the famous fast-food joint, the pair were all smiles as they received their order from the drive-thru window and began looking through the bag.

Although Affleck seems to enjoy driving through the golden arches, it is clear his true loyalties lie with Dunkin' Donuts. Having grown up in Massachusetts, Affleck remembers Dunkin' Donuts as the place he would frequent "after high school with friends," telling People in February 2023, that was where they would go to hang out, "and have coffee, because it was the thing to do."

"This was the place that as I grew up, like playing Little League, after the games, everybody would go to Dunkin' and get munchkins, get coffee. It was like the thing that everybody did," he said.

As for his current Dunkin' order, the "Good Will Hunting" actor revealed he keeps it simple, opting for "just iced coffee, milk and two sugars, sometimes Splenda." His connection to the fast-food joint is so strong, he has now appeared in two commercials for the chain, with one premiering during the 2023 Super Bowl, and the other in September 2023 with rapper Ice Spice.

"I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'," he told People. "In Boston, it was such a big deal. I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber has been open about her love for Shake Shack, often posting photos of her take-out bag, sharing her excitement about securing her favorite meal. In 2018, the model celebrated walking the runway for Versace by making a stop at a Shake Shack drive-thru, posting a photo of the green takeout bag sitting on her lap with the caption, "happening."

She posted about her love of Shake Shack again in January 2019, when she asked for her followers' advice on how many times it was acceptable to order take-out from the same restaurant in one night.

"Here’s a battle I have with myself often," she wrote on Instagram. "I’ve already Postmated Shake Shack once tonight… It’s now 10:38 p.m. Is it a pure CRIME to order it again… ? Or do I need to just chill?"

Just a month later, Bieber mentioned the burger joint twice during the "73 Questions with Hailey Bieber" video, which she did with Vogue. When asked about her guilty pleasure, she immediately revealed it to be Shake Shack and said if she could solve any mystery, she would find out what is in "the Shake Shack special sauce."

Adele

When taking the "Ultimate British Food Taste Test" with British Vogue in October 2021, Adele's knowledge of British foods was put to the test, as she was asked to eat and identify a series of dishes associated with the country, while blindfolded.

In between rounds, the singer discussed memories associated with the different meals, sharing how she taught herself how to cook when she was living on her own at 18 after she realized she was spending too much money on take-out. While she is a better cook now, boasting she "make[s] an incredible spicy pasta," and a Sunday roast, which she makes most Sundays, her love for fast-food has not gone anywhere.

"My ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal, would be a McChicken Nugget with a Big Mac and then fries," Adele said in the video. "That's my three-course. I eat it at least once a week."

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas started a new culinary trend after posting a TikTok of him trying a Jersey Mike's sandwich.

In the video, Jonas explains he got hungry while working in the studio one day and ordered from his favorite sandwich joint. He ended up loving it so much the first time he tried it, he had a second one to eat after finishing the first one.

"Let me walk you through what we have here. That is whole wheat bread, provolone cheese, ham, turkey, salami, lettuce, pickles, oil and vinegar, oregano, Mike’s Way," he explained in the video. "I'm from New Jersey, so my sandwich standard is very high. This is the greatest sandwich I have ever tasted in my life."

After Jonas posted the TikTok, it went viral, and everyone wanted to try his order. While Jonas claimed it was his invention, some were quick to point out the sandwich was just a modified version of the Jersey Mike's Stickball Special Sub, with the addition of turkey and pickles. The option to get it Mike's way, which includes adding lettuce, oil, vinegar, tomatoes and oregano, is already available for any sandwich.

Jason Sudeikis

"Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis has spoken about his love of Taco Bell on a number of occasions, telling Harper's Bazzar in March 2023, "I genuinely love Taco Bell." The actor went on to say not every Taco Bell is created equal, explaining "there are levels of Taco Bell" with those in the suburbs, including his hometown, are "fantastic," but "a few of the Taco Bells [he's] had in Manhattan" were "not great."

"That love of Taco Bell has now found its way into my son's taste buds, and it may be arguably the worst thing I've influenced him on. It's delicious, but you can't have Taco Bell more than once every couple of weeks, if that," he told the outlet. "I've always loved it, ever since I was a kid. I used to be able to eat 10 tacos at a sitting, and now if I do three, I'm showing off. That would be something that I would order, ‘because he wants it.’"

It is no surprise his son loves Taco Bell, as that is what his father ate shortly before he was born. Believing he had hours before his then-partner Olivia Wilde would be delivering, Sudeikis went out to eat, enjoying two chicken soft tacos and a Pepsi before rushing back to the hospital for the birth.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor pulled a Met Gala first when she snuck Chick-fil-A into the event in May 2023. In a series of photos and videos posted to Pusha T's Instagram stories, fans got an inside look at the event, and at Taylor's meal.

"@teyanataylor is embarrassing me. She brought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala. I want her away from me…#HARLEM," Pusha T captioned one photo, featuring her meal. ""@usher tried to stop her," he captioned a video, featuring Taylor eating her fast-food, while singer Usher laughed in the background. In return, Taylor posted a photo of the meal everyone else was eating at the event, captioning it "it's two types of ppl," tagging Pusha T.

Taylor's order included chicken tenders, the chain's signature waffle fries and what seemed to be their Hawaiian flavored dipping sauce.

Kylie Jenner

During episode three of the first season of "The Kardashians," Kylie Jenner showed fans her In-N-Out cravings were no joke when she was pregnant. At the time, Jenner was pregnant with her second child. Jenner welcomed her first child, Stormi, in 2017.

In the episode, she and Kendall Jenner are driving to Santa Barbara for sister Kourtney Kardashian's surprise engagement to Travis Barker when the cravings kick in, and the two pull into an In-N-Out drive-thru.

She discussed her love of the West Coast burger joint when speaking to Harper's Bazaar during their "Food Diaries: Bite Size" series.

"My favorite cheat meal is probably, I want to say In-N-Out. It's just, it's just for me. When I was pregnant [with Stormi], I had to eat In-N-Out at least once a week. It was a problem," she told the outlet in February 2020. "My order either, I'll always do a double cheeseburger with just special sauce and grilled onions. I'll either get it protein style or not, depending on my mood, fries well done and a Coke."

Post Malone

Post Malone proved he is Raising Cane's' biggest fan, when he requested the chain open a restaurant near his home in Midvale, Utah. According to the restaurant's website, the singer not only requested a specific location, he also asked that he be able to "custom design the location."

"A classic 1974 Ford F250 welcomes you as a permanent fixture in our parking lot and is featured in one of Post Malone’s music videos," the website notes. "The exterior of the building is wrapped in solid pink with Post Malone tattoo imagery and themed door handles, and personal items of Post’s are displayed on the Dining Room walls. The restrooms take on a medieval theme that includes a suit of gothic medieval armor."

In addition to redesigning the interior and exterior, he also added a new menu item, available exclusively at that location. The Posty Way Combo comes with four chicken tenders, fries, two Cane's sauces, two Texas toasts and half unsweet tea/half lemonade in a 32-ounce collector’s cup.