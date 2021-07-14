Actor Jon Voight rallies against America’s colleges dulling free speech, tells Tucker we must ‘speak up’

America’s colleges have succumbed to the peer pressure of propaganda and woke ideologies and the nation must become educated on the matter, actor Jon Voight told Tucker Carlson in a new episode of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today."

The film icon explained his belief that most educators who follow liberal ideals blindly are doing so to protect their careers, while asserting that America’s schools are unfortunately being "overtaken" and have been for years.

"The teachers -- there are no great teachers it seems anymore," he said. "There are, but boy, they're few and far between, the ones that are able to stand up to what's going on in our colleges."

AZ-SENATE HOPEFUL BLAKE MASTERS SAYS LEFT WING ‘OVERPLAYED THEIR HAND’

"I know enough to know that this didn't happen accidentally," he went on. "It didn't happen because a lot of people just got dulled. It happened because there were forces that wanted to propagandize, wanted to bring us around, wanted to attack America."

Voight pointed to the KGB as an example of where government mind control first began, as the Communist Party sponsored marches throughout the 1960s – the influence of which the United States is still suffering through.

"We have freedoms in this country — freedom of speech, our First Amendment, freedom of speech," he said. "We have freedom. We allow everyone to talk. We allow everyone to be interviewed. We allow everybody to go into our schools and talk to our kids. And that's a wonderful thing up to a point."

"But if somebody wants to take advantage of us -- the KGB and Russia at that time, and now China -- I mean, it's an open door. So we’re suffering all of that now. And it's very, very important for people to educate themselves, to be brave enough to learn the truth, and then to speak up."



To watch the full interview with Jon Voight, sign up on Fox Nation today.

New episodes of "Tucker Carlson Today" are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday exclusively on Fox Nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.