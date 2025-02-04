Border czar Tom Homan says he would 'seek prosecution' if NJ governor sheltered illegal migrant in home

Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Penley
Trump border czar Tom Homan vowed to "look into" New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's remarks that seemingly taunted the administration to come and "get" an illegal immigrant Murphy suggested was staying in his home.

"I think the governor is pretty foolish saying what he said because I've gotten a hold of it. We won't let it go. We'll look into it. Then, if he's knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that's a violation of Title 8, United States Code 1324. I will seek prosecution or the secretary will seek prosecution," Homan said Monday night on "Hannity."

"Maybe he's bluffing. If he's not, we'll deal with that."

NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR HOUSES MIGRANT AT HIS HOUSE, TELLS FEDS ‘GOOD LUCK’ TRYING TO GET HER

Phil Murphy

Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, during an interview in New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The New Jersey Democrat made the comment in an interview with the progressive grassroots organization Blue Wave New Jersey over the weekend.

"Tammy [Murphy] and I were talking about – I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there is someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to. And we said, you know what? Let's have her live at our house above our garage," he said.

"And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her," Murphy added, seemingly hinting that the person may be in the United States illegally. 

DEMOCRATS RAIL AGAINST ‘EGREGIOUS’ ICE RAID IN NEW JERSEY AFTER MILITARY VETERAN QUESTIONED 

Tom Homan

Tom Homan speaks on stage  on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A source close to the governor later told Fox News Digital, "No one ever actually moved into his home, so not for a month, not for a week, not for an hour, not for a day."

The source added: "He was just talking about someone in his broader orbit who was on edge over the broader climate and was concerned. He mentioned, not even to the person, he mentioned to someone else that they could move in if they want, so I think that’s where some of the misunderstanding was."

"The person wasn’t undocumented. The person was a legal resident of the United States of America," the source also said.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.