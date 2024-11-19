Top 10 states where Trump outperformed in 2024

President-elect Trump flipped six highly competitive states in his election victory last week. But as a Fox News analysis showed last week, his gains with voters were not limited to the battlegrounds.

This list covers the 10 states where Trump most outperformed his 2020 margins.

Notably, conservative strongholds aren’t the only states that made the list. The top 10 also includes deeply Democrat areas. Trump didn’t win these states, but they swung to the right.

Vote counting continues in some highly populated states on this list, including California and New York.

1. New York

Note: As of this writing, approximately 3% of ballots have not yet been counted in New York.

2020 Winner: Biden +23.1 points

2024 Winner: Harris +11.8 points

Swing toward Trump: 11 points

So far, New York has swung 11 points toward Trump.

The president-elect posted a 6.3-point improvement on his 2020 vote share, while his Democrat opponent, Vice President Harris, slipped by five points.

He gained across the state, with his largest swings in New York City and Long Island.

On election night, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Harris would win the state. With 97% of the vote counted, she is winning by 12 points.

2. New Jersey

Note: As of this writing, approximately 1% of ballots have not yet been counted in New Jersey.

2020 Winner: Biden +15.9 points

2024 Winner: Harris +5.9 points

Swing toward Trump: 10 points

So far, New Jersey has swung 10 points toward Trump.

The president-elect posted a 4.7-point improvement on his 2020 vote share, while Harris slipped by 5.3 points.

He gained across New Jersey, with his largest swings in the northeast corner of the state. Hudson and Passaic counties lead the pack.

On election night, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Harris would win the state. With 99% of the vote counted, she is winning by six points.

3. Florida

2020 Winner: Trump +3.3 points

2024 Winner: Trump +13.1 points

Swing toward Trump: 9.8 points

Florida swung 10 points toward Trump.

The president-elect posted a 4.9-point improvement on his 2020 vote share; Harris slipped by the same amount.

He gained across the state. The most notable swing was in Miami-Dade County, which flipped to the GOP for the first time since 1988.

On election night, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Trump would win the state. With the results certified, he won by 13 points.

4. Massachusetts

2020 Winner: Biden +33.6 points

2024 Winner: Harris +24.8 points

Swing toward Trump: 8.8 points

Massachusetts swung nine points toward Trump.

The president-elect posted a 4.2-point improvement on his 2020 vote share and Harris slipped by 4.6 points.

He gained across the state, with double-digit swings in Suffolk County, which includes Boston, and Bristol County.

On election night, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Harris would win the state. With 99% of the vote counted, she is winning by 25 points.

5. California

Note: As of this writing, approximately 5% of ballots have not yet been counted in California.

2020 Winner: Biden +29.2 points

2024 Winner: Harris +20.6 points

Swing toward Trump: 8.6 points

So far, California has swung nine points toward Trump.

The president-elect posted a 3.8-point improvement on his 2020 vote share as Harris slipped by 4.8 points.

He gained in many areas across the state, including the two most populated cities, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

On election night, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Harris would win the state. With 95% of the vote counted, she is winning by 21 points.

6. Texas

2020 Winner: Trump +5.6 points

2024 Winner: Trump +13.9 points

Swing toward Trump: 8.3 points

Texas swung eight points toward Trump.

The president-elect posted a 4.2-point improvement on his 2020 vote share; Harris slipped by roughly the same amount.

He gained across Texas, with the largest swings concentrated in the southern parts of the state. Webb County, for example, home to Laredo, moved 25 points toward Trump. That gave Republicans their first win there in over a century.

On election night, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Trump would win the state. With 99% of the vote counted, he is winning by 14 points.

7. Mississippi

Note: As of this writing, approximately 2% of ballots have not yet been counted in Mississippi.

2020 Winner: Trump +16.5 points

2024 Winner: Trump +24.3 points

Swing toward Trump: 7.8 points

So far, Mississippi has swung eight points toward Trump.

The president-elect posted a four-point improvement on his 2020 vote share; Harris slipped by roughly the same amount.

He gained across the state, including in Yazoo County, a majority-Black county that last voted for the GOP in 2004.

On election night, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Trump would win the state. With 98% of the vote counted, he is winning by 24 points.

8. Rhode Island

2020 Winner: Biden +20.9 points

2024 Winner: Harris +13.6 points

Swing toward Trump: 7.3 points

Rhode Island swung seven points toward Trump.

The president-elect posted a 3.3-point improvement on his 2020 vote share, while Harris slipped by four points.

He gained across the state, led by Providence, the city’s highest-populated area.

On election night, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Harris would win the state. With 98% of the vote counted, she is winning by 14 points.

9. Tennessee

2020 Winner: Trump +23.2 points

2024 Winner: Trump +29.7 points

Swing toward Trump: 6.5 points

Tennessee swung 6.5 points toward Trump.

The president-elect posted a 3.5-point improvement on his 2020 vote share, while Harris slipped by three points.

He gained across the state, including a double-digit swing in Trousdale County, a rural area outside the Nashville metropolitan area.

On election night, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Trump would win the state. With 99% of the vote counted, he is winning by 30 points.

10. Illinois

Note: As of this writing, approximately 1% of ballots have not yet been counted in Illinois.

2020 Winner: Biden +16.9 points

2024 Winner: Harris +10.6 points

Swing toward Trump: 6.3 points

So far, Illinois has swung six points toward Trump.

The president-elect posted a 3.4-point improvement on his 2020 vote share; Harris slipped by 2.9 points.

He gained across Illinois, with a notable eight-point swing in Cook County, home to Chicago.

On election night, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Harris would win the state. With 99% of the vote counted, she is winning by 11 points.