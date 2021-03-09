ACLU editor tweets she's 'angry' Chuck Grassley survived coronavirus battle

A senior editor with the American Civil Liberties Union deleted a tweet Tuesday saying she was "angry" Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, survived a bout with coronavirus, although she continued to attack him after being called out.

"Tried to watch Vanita Gupta's confirmation hearing but got too angry Chuck Grassley survived COVID," Rebecca McCray wrote.

Gupta appeared Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Grassley serves as ranking member, after her nomination as associate attorney general. Grassley, then the president pro tempore, tested positive for coronavirus in November but did not experience symptoms and returned to work after a quarantine.

Despite deleting the tweet, McCray defended the sentiment by claiming the 87-year-old Grassley and Iowa Republicans "have thousands of Iowans' blood on their hands."

"Amazing when people defend their tweets after deleting them," the Washington Free Beacon's Brent Scher tweeted about the exchange.

Grassley questioned Gupta over her past sharp anti-Republican rhetoric during the hearing, calling into question her ability to fill a crucial Justice Department post.

"Her Twitter feed has painted Republicans with a broad brush, describing our national convention last year as three nights of quote-unquote 'racism, xenophobia, and outrageous lies,'" Grassley said during his opening remarks. "How many of our colleagues in this room were there? Of course Ms. Gupta has in fact launched Twitter attacks on some of them directly. Will that kind of partisan political advocacy affect her legal advocacy in her role where she represents all Americans?"

Gupta apologized for some of her "harsh" language in the past and asked lawmakers to consider her full record.

McCray, a native Iowan, also expressed seeming hope Grassley would not survive the virus when he first announced his diagnosis in November, saying she would "miss his tweets."

"I'm mad as hell about the danger Chuck Grassley and his cronies continue [to] put my family and friends in and I've got no thoughts and prayers for their ilk. But I'll miss his tweets," she said.

The ACLU purports to be a nonpartisan advoacy organization, but it's known for its strong left-wing bent. It did not respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.