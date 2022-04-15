Abortion bans make liberals on Twitter freak out: ‘Pure religious extremism’, ‘What the Taliban does’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Left-wing media personalities are melting down in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and other Republican governors passing legislation to ban abortion in recent weeks.

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid and SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah published several unhinged tweets about the signing of these bills, crafting conspiracy theories that the GOP is attempting to install a "RELIGIOUS TYRANNY."

After DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law on Thursday, alarm bells started ringing for some in the media. DeSantis’ new law is the latest in a string of what the left has deemed "strict" abortion restrictions passed in Republican states.

In Oklahoma, for instance, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law Tuesday a bill that makes abortion illegal in the state, except to save the life of the mother.

In response to such developments, host of MSNBC’s The Reid Out, Joy Reid, furiously tweeted that these bills are about oppressing women.

She equated Republican leaders with the villains from The Handmaid’s Tale who treat women like cattle for breeding, referencing several characters from the dystopian series based on Margaret Atwood's book: "This is a party of ‘Commanders,’ seeking a nation of Handmaids, Marthas, Aunties, silent wives and whores — the only categories allowed for women in Gilead."

Reid concluded that tweet with, "This is pure religious extremism. And you, ladies, and your daughters and sisters and friends are on the menu. Wake. Up."

In yet another tweet, Reid asserted that pro-lifers aren’t signing these bills because they want to protect children. "These states’ Republican leaders don’t care about children. They care about culling far right Christian voters, to keep themselves in power. And they sure as Hell don’t care about women," she claimed.

Radio host and MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah made similar points in his Twitter rant. The man who has compared the GOP to "the Taliban" before tweeted, "The GOP are passing laws nationwide to end abortion based on GOP's religious beliefs. Why aren't Democrats calling this out for what it is: RELIGIOUS TYRANNY."

He also made a new comparison between the GOP and Taliban: "Passing laws to FORCE us to follow their religion is truly the very definition of UnAmerican. It's what the Taliban does."

In another post, Obeidallah asked, "Where is the OUTRAGE by Democratic leaders in response to the GOP passing abortion laws that LITERALLY Impose the GOP's religious beliefs as the law of the land. The GOP is establishing their religion as the law of America. This is as unAmerican as it gets! #ReligiousFascism."

Salon writer Amanda Marcotte ranted about Gov. DeSantis signing the Florida bill with his daughters there:

"The way Republicans use children as props in anti-choice propaganda is particularly gross. It really underscores how much they objectify children, wanting them to be cute little dolls forever, instead of valuing the adults they will become."

She continued, "It's those children whose futures he's trying to steal, after all, by banning the reproductive health care that they will need as they become teens and adults."