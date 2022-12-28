Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

ABC's T.J. Holmes files for divorce from wife amid cheating scandal with co-host Amy Robach: report

Holmes and Robach have been benched from the air as ABC's internal investigation continues

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
ABC's T.J. Holmes says 'it's been a great week' in aftermath of affair with co-host being exposed Video

ABC's T.J. Holmes says 'it's been a great week' in aftermath of affair with co-host being exposed

ABC 'GMA3' hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who had a reported affair while married to other people, opened Friday's show in coy fashion.

ABC News host T.J. Holmes reportedly filed for divorce from his second wife Marilee Fiebig in a New York City court after nearly 13 years of marriage.

The divorce filing, which Page Six reported Wednesday, came amid his alleged extramarital affair with his "Good Morning America 3" co-host Amy Robach, which caused both anchors to be temporarily benched from the network pending an internal company review as reports about their infidelity dominated industry gossip and tabloid news.

Holmes, 45, who co-hosts "GMA3," a midday extension of the network’s flagship show, and Robach have been "locked in a passionate romance despite both being married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years," the Daily Mail reported in November in a story that included several intimate photos of the midday anchors taken throughout that month. 

There has since been widespread speculation on who tipped off the Daily Mail about the extramarital affair. Some believe that someone inside ABC wanted to put an end to the dynamic. 

CBS' GAYLE KING RIPS 'VERY MESSY' T.J. HOLMES, AMY ROBACH AFFAIR AT ABC

Amy Robach amd T.J. Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront.

Amy Robach amd T.J. Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront. (Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

The Post followed with a series of bombshell exclusive reports indicating that Holmes might have cheated on his wife with multiple ABC News staffers with "no shame." The revelations coincided with the Disney-owned network's internal review of the alleged affair between co-hosts.

Fiebig, an attorney, was reportedly "blindsided" by her husband’s infidelity, according to an insider who spoke with Page Six. The couple share one daughter.

Robach has been married to former "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue for 12 years. Her marriage is also reportedly ending.

T.J. HOLMES, AMY ROBACH 'UNSEEMLY' AFFAIR ‘A GROSS VIOLATION OF CORE DISNEY VALUES,’ FORMER ABC NEWS EXEC SAYS

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes run during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes run during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022. (Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King recently called the scandal inside the rival network "very messy and very sloppy," and expressed concern for the children involved.

"In the beginning I actually thought good on ‘Good Morning America,’ they’re not taking them off the air, two consenting adults, but then the more you read, it's just very messy, and I think, to me, it's a sad situation. You've got kids involved, you've got families involved, and I keep thinking about that," King told Bravo's Andy Cohen. "I'm very concerned about that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"GMA3" co-hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach were sidelined by ABC News following revelations of their extramarital affair.

"GMA3" co-hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach were sidelined by ABC News following revelations of their extramarital affair. (Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images)

A former "GMA" executive told Fox News Digital earlier in December that Holmes and Robach might not return to the network at all.

"The broken marriages and the cheating, including reports that T.J. had another affair with a different ‘GMA’ colleague, is unseemly and embarrassing and a gross violation of core Disney values," the former ABC News honcho said. 

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report. 

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com