Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

After President Biden joked about his rival former President Trump’s current financial woes, late night show host Jimmy Kimmel argued Tuesday that it was a pretty good jab for somebody so infamous for verbal gaffes.

On Tuesday, Biden jokingly told a made-up story to a small crowd in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, "Just the other day, a defeated-looking guy came up to me and asked if I could help. He was drowning in debt. And I said, ‘I’m sorry, Donald, but I can’t help you.’"

"That’s what we need," Kimmel said in reaction to the clip, "Pretty good one for a guy who can’t put two sentences together."

Earlier in the monologue, the talk show host had been discussing Trump’s financial struggles, saying, "Shares for his media company have plummeted. They’re down 70% since they went public a couple of weeks ago. They were down another 14% today."

BIDEN CAUGHT WITH CRIB NOTES DETAILING REPORTER'S QUESTION PRIOR TO CALLING ON HER DURING PRESS CONFERENCE

His in-studio audience applauded at that news.

Kimmel went on to show a purported stock tracker for the Trump Media & Technology stock, saying, "You can see, the big drop that occurred yesterday, but even weirder, if you take those peaks and valleys from the past week or so, and you flip them on their side, and then add a little bit of color to them," showing how the image appeared to resemble a caricature of Trump’s face.

He also joked, "If you bought Trump stock two weeks ago, and shame on you if you did, you lost half your money, but if you hold on just a little bit longer you might be able to lose all of it."

BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH REINFORCED MENTAL ACUITY AND AGE CONCERNS, REPUBLICANS SAY

Trump Media & Technology Group's (TMTG) stock price plunged by more than 15% on Monday after the parent company of Trump's Truth Social platform filed to sell millions of more shares.

Shares of TMTG have retreated sharply since their market debut on March 26, falling 60% from the opening price of $70.90.