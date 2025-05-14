ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel calls on advertisers to support rival CBS’s '60 Minutes' amid scandals, Trump lawsuit

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel made a plea at an event for advertisers in New York to continue supporting "60 Minutes," a show on rival CBS, as the award-winning news program faces internal turmoil.

At the "Upfronts," a network and streaming event designed to promote upcoming programming, Kimmel closed his monologue by pleading with advertisers not only to support his network, ABC, which is owned by Disney, but also CBS’ "60 Minutes."

"I know it’s not part of our multi-platform, but support ‘60 Minutes’ — they deserve it," Kimmel said. "You have the power, because you have the money. Support journalism. It’s important, and it doesn’t work without you."

President Donald Trump is seeking $20 billion for what he alleged was election interference with how CBS edited its interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the days leading up to the 2024 presidential election. The two sides have entered mediation in the suit, which is occurring in the backdrop of a planned multibillion-dollar merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media.

Trump has repeatedly criticized CBS and "60 Minutes," especially after the program received an Emmy Award for the interview at the heart of his massive lawsuit against CBS.

The lawsuit has drawn extensive attention, with critics of Trump expressing concerns about the First Amendment and government overreach. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other Democratic senators have openly lobbied CBS parent Paramount not to settle the case and give Trump a victory.

Kimmel also used his monologue to mock his employer, ABC, as well as the declining TV industry as younger Gen Z and millennial viewers move away from watching mainstream television programs.

"Deloitte just did a survey that showed that Gen Z and millennial viewers are spending more time on social media than watching television," Kimmel said. "Yeah, no s---. You think we needed a survey to know that? F--- you, Deloitte!"

He continued, "Oh, you’re too cool for ‘Match Game’? Well guess what? When you have kids and you need that hit of ‘Moana’ to keep the little b------s quiet for two hours? You’ll come crawling back to Disney like dogs."

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.