Three Sunday shows ignored NYT report on botched drone strike Pentagon now admits killed 10 Afghan civilians

Three of the five prominent Sunday morning newscasts avoided the explosive New York Times report about the botched U.S. drone strike the Pentagon finally admitted killed Afghan civilians rather than ISIS-K terrorists the Biden administration previously touted.

During a Friday press conference, the Pentagon confirmed that the Aug. 28 drone strike was a "tragic mistake" that killed ten civilians, including seven children, which was meant to be in response to the Aug. 26 terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. servicemen dead.

This came one week after the Times published a stunning visual investigation that came to the same conclusion. The Biden administration had announced that "two high profile" ISIS-K fighters who were dubbed as "planners and facilitators" of the suicide bombing were killed in the strike.

ABC, NBC, CNN'S SUNDAY SHOWS AVOID DRONE STRIKE KILLING AFGHAN CIVILIANS, NOT TERRORISTS BIDEN ADMIN TOUTED

However, the networks that chose to avoid the controversy last week are now in an awkward position of playing catch-up with their viewers.

ABC's "This Week," NBC's "Meet the Press" and CNN's "State of the Union" all skipped the damning Times report, which ultimately previewed the admission made by the Pentagon.

CBS' "Face The Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan briefly mentioned the botched drone strike during an interview with former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell. Fox News' Chris Wallace addressed the subject during a panel discussion on "Fox News Sunday."

While CNN anchor Dana Bash failed to mention the civilian casualties that were killed instead of ISIS-K terrorists, her colleague Brian Stelter did address the Pentagon's apparent screwup on his lowly-rated media show "Reliable Sources."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The liberal networks often downplay or avoid scandals plaguing the Biden administration. All five major networks ignored the controversial leaked transcript of President Biden's July phone call urging then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to push the "perception" that there is stability in Afghanistan "whether it is true or not."