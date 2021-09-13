ABC, NBC, CNN's Sunday shows avoid drone strike killing Afghan civilians, not terrorists Biden admin touted

The majority of the Sunday morning newscasts on the liberal networks avoided addressing the explosive New York Times report that the drone strike touted by the Biden administration in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan did not actually kill the terrorist plotters.

Days after 13 U.S. service members were murdered from a suicide bombing outside of the Kabul airport, the Pentagon announced a drone strike that successfully targeted "two high profile" ISIS-K fighters who were dubbed as "planners and facilitators" of the Aug. 26 attack.

The Biden administration praised the Pentagon's swift action to support President Biden's rhetoric that those responsible for the terror attack will be brought to justice.

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC AVOID BIDEN'S BOMBSHELL PHONE CALL URGING AFGHAN PREZ TO PUSH STABLILITY ‘PERCEPTION’

However, the Times published the results of a bombshell investigation on Friday outlining video evidence that not only were ISIS-K terrorists not killed in the drone strike but that Zemari Ahmadi, who was described by the Times as a "longtime worker for a U.S. aid group" was one of ten civilians who were killed, seven children among them.

The controversy was apparently not newsworthy enough for ABC's "This Week," NBC's "Meet the Press" and CNN's "State of the Union," all avoiding the damning report.

CBS' "Face The Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan briefly mentioned the botched drone strike during an interview with former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell.

While CNN anchor Dana Bash failed to mention the civilian casualties that were killed instead of ISIS-K terrorists, her colleague Brian Stelter did address the Pentagon's apparent screwup on his lowly-rated media show "Reliable Sources."

The liberal networks often downplay or avoid scandals plaguing the Biden administration. All five major networks ignored the controversial leaked transcript of President Biden's July phone call urging then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to push the "perception" that there is stability in Afghanistan "whether it is true or not."