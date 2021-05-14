Expand / Collapse search
Abbott: Texas seized enough fentanyl at border to kill 'every single person' in New York

Abbott says there has been an almost 800% increase since year before

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Friday that authorities at the border in Texas have apprehended enough fentanyl to kill every single person in the state of New York, slamming the Biden administration for appearing clueless about the severity of the crisis. 

BORDER CRISIS: 233% INCREASE IN FENTANYL SEIZURES AT SOUTHERN BORDER

GREG ABBOTT: I don’t know if Secretary Mayorkas and the Biden administration either don’t have a clue what’s going on or they are purposefully misleading their fellow Americans because here are the numbers. On the national level with regard to the Border Patrol, they apprehended last month—in the month of April, more than 170,000 people. That is a tenfold increase over the prior April where they apprehended about 17,000 people. 

But I gotta tell you there’s a new dynamic about what’s going on at the border that Americans need to know about and that is increased apprehension of fentanyl coming across the border. Yes, there may be people coming across but there are dangerous drugs coming across the border.

We had almost an 800% increase April over April of the amount of fentanyl that has been apprehended by the Texas Department of Public Safety. We have obtained enough fentanyl coming across the border to kill every single person in the state of New York. 

