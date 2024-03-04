8-year-old's national anthem performance at NBA game goes viral: 'I like to inspire people'

A patriotic youngster joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday along with her father after her rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at an Indiana Pacers game went viral.

The video of eight-year-old Kinsley Murray's performance of the national anthem prior to the game's tip-off continues to draw millions of views.

The Pacers posted a video of her Feb. 26 pregame performance on the team's TikTok account, and the video has more than 26 million views and over 2 million likes.

"The passion. the outfit. this anthem performance was unmatched." the Pacers captioned the post .

Kinsley described how meaningful the performance was to her, telling Fox News she likes to "inspire" people with her rendition of the anthem.

She also demonstrated her knowledge of the song's history.

"What I think is really cool is that Francis Scott Key, in the War of 1812, he wrote the national anthem, and after the bombs bursting, he saw that our flag was still there, and he looked down his telescope, and saw that our flag was still there. And so that means we won."

Her father, Shafer, discussed how Kinsley got into singing.

"I had a little choir at school, and she would join with that at one-year-old, and start singing stuff like that. And, at two, she really wanted to go out there and start singing. So, it's kind of always been her passion. And I just wanted to let her do what she loves to do."

Kinsley, who has performed the national anthem at hundreds of sporting events over the years, said her dream is to one day become a singer and an actress. She said if that doesn't work out, she will become a teacher.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.