6th-grader speaks out on discomfort about sexually graphic book offered in school library

Warning: This article contains graphic information.

Knox Zajac, a sixth-grader from Maine, raised his concerns after checking out the sexually graphic book "Nick and Charlie" from his school library.

He read aloud from the book to highlight its explicit content at his town's school board meeting.

"I was in the library and this book was on a stand — I'd like to read you a page," Zajac said before reading the passage, which involved multiple mentions of sexual innuendo, in front of the meeting.

The 11-year-old joined "The Ingraham Angle" to detail discovering the book at his school, and how he said the librarian reacted to his mention of the explicit material.

"I rented the book out and the librarian actually offered me more graphic novels, saying that she had a lot more of these types of books. Then after that, I told her I was going to tell my dad, and her face was bright red and she started stuttering," he said, claiming the librarian couldn't reply for a "good five seconds."

His father, Adam Zajac, said this is not the first time one of his kids had discovered pornographic content in their school's library.

His older son had previously found and checked out the book "Gender Queer" at his high school, he said.

"My son actually checked that out of the high school library and brought it home, and I looked through it and — extremely graphic content," Adam Zajac said, noting there was a scene about oral sex.

He explained how he does not want to ban books, but wants the sexually explicit ones to be "out of the schools."

"There's no reason for it, especially as a taxpayer in this community," he said. "I'm paying for these books to be sitting on the shelves, and it just blows my mind."

Knox Zajac said his classmates feel the same level of discomfort by having "Nick and Charlie" in their school.

"I think when they first heard about it, they were a little uncomfortable," he explained. "I think we all are as 11-year-olds, or even a sixth-grader. Just about the same — just very uncomfortable about the book being in our school."