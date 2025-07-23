Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger sentenced for Idaho student murders

The families of Bryan Kohberger's victims confronted him in court as he was sentenced to life in prison

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Father of Kaylee Goncalves confronts Bryan Kohberger in court Video

Father of Kaylee Goncalves confronts Bryan Kohberger in court

Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, delivers an emotional victim impact statement during Bryan Kohberger's sentencing hearing in Boise, Idaho on July 23, 2025. (Pool) 

This is a special edition of the Fox News True Crime Newsletter. 

JUDGMENT DAY: Bryan Kohberger sentenced for Idaho student murders

Bryan Kohberger in court for murder sentencing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (Kyle Green/AP via Pool)

DEATH STARE: See the most emotional courtroom moments as victims' families confront Kohberger

Parent of Bryan Kohberger's victim crying in court at his sentencing.

Cara Northington, mother of victim Xana Kernodle, wipes a tear at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.  (Kyle Green/AP Photo, Pool)

KILLER'S RESPONSE: Kohberger says three words when given chance to speak

Parent of Bryan Kohberger's victim crying in court at his sentencing.

Benjamin Mogen, father of Madison Mogen, cries at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (Kyle Green/AP Photo, Pool)

PRISON TIME: Kohberger arrives at state facility as doc drop reveals he spied on cops before murders

