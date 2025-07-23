Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger sentenced for Idaho student murders

Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, delivers an emotional victim impact statement during Bryan Kohberger's sentencing hearing in Boise, Idaho on July 23, 2025. (Pool)
JUDGMENT DAY: Bryan Kohberger sentenced for Idaho student murders
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (Kyle Green/AP via Pool)
DEATH STARE: See the most emotional courtroom moments as victims' families confront Kohberger
Cara Northington, mother of victim Xana Kernodle, wipes a tear at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (Kyle Green/AP Photo, Pool)
KILLER'S RESPONSE: Kohberger says three words when given chance to speak
Benjamin Mogen, father of Madison Mogen, cries at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (Kyle Green/AP Photo, Pool)
PRISON TIME: Kohberger arrives at state facility as doc drop reveals he spied on cops before murders
